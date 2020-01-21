SSA may need legislative help to built next ferry

In a bombshell admission Tuesday morning, Steamship Authority general manager Robert Davis said the ferry line would have a difficult time building a new vessel given fiscal constraints, which includes a ferry terminal project in Woods Hole that’s $10 million over budget.

Davis admitted the SSA was in a potentially precarious state for ferry funding during the board’s monthly meeting which took place Tuesday in Falmouth. New Bedford board member Moira Tierney repeatedly pressed Davis on the subject of bond liability and the fiscal weeds the SSA seemed to have landed itself in.

Davis said the SSA projects “$93 million on bonds outstanding” and has a statutory limit of 100 million. A report from treasurer/comptroller Mark Rozum pegged the current outstanding bonds at at $73,450 with a dip in that figure expected before the projection Davis outlined comes to pass.

Under the fiscal landscape Davis described, the $46 million MV Woods Hole, the last ferry the SSA commissioned, would exceed the SSA bonding limit by $39 million if it could be built for the same price.

Davis said an amendment to the SSA enabling act would be necessary for the bond limit to be raised.

Asked by Tierney if there have been “talks” on the subject of a new bond ceiling, Davis said, “At this point no.”

Tierney warned changing the enabling act was no simple task. “[T]hat’s not going to be easy as 123,” she said.

Tierney took issue with Woods Hole project cost overruns, especially in light of the bonding dilemma.

“Is it fair to say and am I reading correctly that the change orders and the increased costs…has added $10 million…?” she asked.

“That’s probably fair to say,” Davis said.

SSA spokesman Sean Driscoll said the Woods Hole project was originally and roughly estimated at $65 million.

This is a developing story.