Saudade: News from and for the Brazilian community/Notícias de e para a comunidade brasileira

A tradução deste artigo se encontra no nosso site: mvtimes.com/category/portuguese—translation/.

The first Brazilian Face of this year is Aloísio Vargas. He is a talented singer and an active member of his church, among many other roles he has in the community. We talked about growing up and maturing in foreign lands, his biggest dream in life, and the importance of learning English.

How old were you when you arrived on the Island? Did you dream of living in the U.S.?

I was 17. I think everyone who is in Brazil and dreams of moving to the U.S. has this vision of coming to a developed Brazil, and an example would be Florida and California. When I arrived here, that was not what I found. I thought the Island was ugly at first. Again, my impression was based on the movies I had watched growing up. It is the same thing with Brazil, but inverted — the films tend to portray a gruesome and violent side; the film “City of God” is an example. However, Brazil is a beautiful country, but a lot of people have never even heard of places such as Campos do Jordão, Fernando de Noronha, or even the historic little towns like Ouro Preto — these are all places anyone interested in Brazil should research. The media loves to portray Brazil in not such a favorable light, unlike the U.S., where just the beautiful is highlighted. “Home Alone” is an example — Christmas in New York. But when I arrived, that’s not what I saw, but human beings are very adaptable, and I am one of those people that when I get to a place, I strive to become part of it, and I never lived anywhere else but the Island. I live here, and I spend my money here, I am for and with the community. I think that’s how you have to approach a place you choose to call home.

What were your biggest challenges at first?

The language. I am actively still learning English, and I always liked to listen to songs in English, even when I didn’t understand anything — my favorite singers were Michael Jackson, Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, and Stevie Wonder. But when I first arrived, I didn’t even know how to say “Bye.” I lived in the country in Brazil, and the access to the Internet and other ways in which I could have learned English was very restricted.

What were your first jobs?

I had never worked in my life. My first job was at Bizzarro, a trash company. I learned about the importance of paying attention to how we separated trash, and how important it is to re-educate yourself in this matter, as it has never mattered so much for our planet. Then I went into landscaping, which was an occupation that reminded me of Brazil, being outside in nature. Then I got tired of working in the sun and then freezing in the winter. I respect people who decide to do this job, but I wanted something different. Then I started to work at Lamplighter Corner. I worked there for years. That was when I had to learn English, because it was the owner and me. Then business slowed down, and I had to look for a job that would provide a steady pay all year long, and that was when I stumbled upon Cronig’s. I say stumbled because I was walking near the Vineyard Haven location, and saw someone sweeping the parking lot. In my mind, at that time, the person who was sweeping was too old for that kind of manual work — in Brazil, such a job would be designated to a younger person. I even felt sorry for the man who I considered too old for that job, and because I was looking for work, I approached the man and asked if they were hiring. I approached the situation with a Brazilian vision, and if an older man was sweeping the parking lot, it meant they didn’t have enough people working there. I didn’t approach the situation with American eyes. The man in question was Stephan Bernier, whom we endearingly called Mr. B, which I didn’t know at the time, but he informed me that the reason why he was sweeping was that he enjoyed doing that task and that he was the owner. He then invited me to come back in the afternoon to talk. He gave me an opportunity. It’s been 11 years since I started to work at Cronig’s.

Do you have funny stories about celebrities who have shopped at Cronig’s?

Yes. The one that impacted me the most is one involving the Secret Service. One of Cronig’s customers saw that the Secret Service was there, and she was behind him in the line, and I was the cashier. She asked if they were the ones who took care of our president, and he said that the Secret Service didn’t take care of the president; that was up to his wife. He informed her that their job was to protect presidents and their families. She was very offended by his answer. I thought it was a straightforward answer, but it was interesting to witness her indignant reaction. I have seen many famous people at Cronig’s, including the actor who last played Superman, Henry Cavill, but I never say anything. I applied the Vineyard approach. They are here probably running away from paparazzi and enjoying some downtime, so I always remain neutral. But it is still nice when you see people that have informed your taste in music like Carly Simon, whom I get to see all the time.

How have you changed as an individual since moving to the U.S.?

I have had many conversations with Americans who were born and raised in this country. For Americans who were born here, I think it might be easy and even natural for them to defend and honor the values of this country. But for immigrants, it is definitely a choice.

I have talked a lot about this lately, which is how badly you want something. I don’t think English is an easy language to learn, much like Portuguese, but I can’t live in this country and not speak its language, or even learn about the culture. I am in the U.S., and I can’t try to lead a Brazilian way of life here, a Brazilian mentality per se. It doesn’t work. It is like calling God your father but serving the devil — you cannot serve two masters. But this is my point of view. Nothing changes if I don’t change my tactics toward what I want in life. My life will not change; I will not be able to take on opportunities if I am not prepared for them. But there is nothing like the Brazilian hospitality, especially for the people who don’t have family in this country. We need one another to thrive, but in my point of view, we also need to hold each other accountable. These are my observations, but I am also open to corrections and suggestions about my perceptions. However, our decisions will decide our future. I cannot even imagine living in Brazil anymore. I would have to readapt. It would be harder to do it than when I had to adapt to the U.S. Respectfully, it would feel like walking backward, because my entire life is here now; I would have to start all over again.

What is your biggest dream in life at 30?

I want to go to Berkeley. I have a high school diploma from Brazil, but I am currently studying to pass the HiSET in Massachusetts, because I think it is important that I have a high school diploma from the U.S., as I would like to one day be able to attend college. Attending Berkeley will always be the biggest dream of my life. I sing — well, I try anyway. Many people encourage me to record a single. I compose my songs, and I dabble in poetry. It is my hope to one day make this dream come true.