Construction planned for Obama property

Newly minted Edgartown residents Barack and Michelle Obama are planning some renovations and additions to their Turkeyland Cove Road property.

According to a public notice posted by the town’s Conservation Commission, the project “involves the construction of an addition to an existing boathouse/gym, the enlargement of patios, the construction of a firepit, and related landscaping and site improvements.”

A hearing for the project’s notice of intent will be held on the second floor of Edgartown town hall on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 5:15 pm.

A notice of intent was filed by Doug Hoehn of Schofield, Barbini & Hoehn Inc, a land surveying and civil engineering firm, on behalf of the 79 Turkeyland Cove Road Nominee Trust, but additional details were not available with the conservation commission.

Additionally, no permits have been filed with the town’s building department.

The Obamas closed on the 29-acre property in December for $11.75 million, purchasing it from Boston Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck and ending months of speculation. The property had been on the market for $14.8 million, and was assessed at $15.1 million. The “Edgartown hideaway” is located on Edgartown Great Pond, and was purchased by the Grousbecks in 1998 for $3.1 million, according to town and county records.

The house is nearly 7,000 square feet, has 15 rooms, seven bedrooms, eight full bathrooms, and one half-bath, according to the real estate listing.