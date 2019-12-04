Welcome the Obamas to Martha’s Vineyard

Former President Barack Obama is now officially a resident of Martha’s Vineyard, after having closed on the Edgartown estate of Boston Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck.



The 29-acre Edgartown property on Turkeyland Cove Road was purchased by Turkeyland Cove Nominee Trust for $11.75 million, according to Dukes County Registry of Deeds records. The property had been on the market for $14.8 million, and was assessed at $15.1 million.

Ronald Rappaport, the Island attorney who represented the trust at the closing Wednesday, would not disclose the Obamas as the buyers. “We don’t comment on these matters,” he said.

The Obamas, long enamored with Martha’s Vineyard, have been speculated about as buyers on the Island for years. But things heated up in August after they spent their annual vacation at the Grousbeck property. It ignited again when Michelle Obama made a rare public appearance at the Edgartown library in October, posing for photographs, and again when the property went under agreement last month.



The “Edgartown hideaway” is located on Edgartown Great Pond, and was purchased by the Grousbecks in 1998 for $3.1 million, according to town and county records.

Meanwhile, there have been things happening surrounding the property for months. Wyc and Corinne Grousbeck’s property was before the Edgartown planning board to have the board endorse an ANR on the property. ANR stands for “approval not required,” and outlines the division of land into lots — undoubtedly one of the details to be worked out before the property could change hands.



The idea of the Obamas purchasing property on the Island has been the focus of Twitter on several occasions. And TMZ, the network that focuses on celebrity gossip, has been a daily caller to the Dukes County registry, attempting to get the scoop on the purchase.

The house is nearly 7,000 square feet, has 15 rooms, seven bedrooms, eight full bathrooms, and one half-bath, according to the real estate listing.

“There are two guest wings, and an impressive master suite with fireplace, private sun deck, and spectacular water views,” the online listing states. “Your summer days can be spent poolside in a garden-like setting with the sounds of the waves lapping in the distance, or exploring the expansive Great Pond and outer barrier beach for a full day on the water.”