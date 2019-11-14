Property eyed by Obamas is under agreement

Still not sure it’s theirs, but a P&S has been signed on Edgartown property they were reportedly interested in.

Barack and Michelle Obama may be a step closer to being Vineyard residents.

The 29-acre Edgartown property the former president and first lady were reportedly interested in buying is under a purchase and sale agreement. The $14.8 million Turkeyland Cove Road home, which is where the Obamas spent their August vacation on-Island, is being sold by Boston Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck. The Grousbecks purchased the property in 1998 for $3.1 million, according to town and county records.

The “Edgartown hideaway” is located on Edgartown Great Pond.

Gerrett Conover, the real estate broker, confirmed the property is under agreement, but declined further comment.

Speculation about the possible purchase has been smouldering for months and a visit by Michelle Obama to Edgartown library in mid-October poured fuel on that fire. The Obamas have been almost annual August visitors since before he was president, but there has never been a fall visit by the family.

In early September, Wyc and Corinne Grousbeck’s property was before the Edgartown planning board to have the board endorse an ANR on the property. ANR stands for “approval not required” and outlines the division of land into lots — undoubtedly one of the details to be worked out before the property could change hands.

Late last month, Martha’s Vineyard was trending on Twitter when Michelle Obama, at an Obama Foundation Summit, made a comment about “white flight” in Chicago. “Y’all were running from us, and you’re still running,” she was quoted as saying by The Washington Post. That comment erupted on social media with critics pointing to their pursuit of the $14.8 million property on Martha’s Vineyard.

TMZ calls Dukes County Registry of Deeds at the same time every morning looking for an update on the sale and the involvement of Obama, according to registry personnel.

The house is nearly 7,000 square feet, has 15 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 8 full bathrooms and one half-bath, and was assessed at $15.2 million, according to the real estate listing.

“There are two guest wings and an impressive master suite with fireplace, private sun deck and spectacular water views,” the online listing states. “Your summer days can be spent poolside in a garden-like setting with the sounds of the waves lapping in the distance, or exploring the expansive Great Pond and outer barrier beach for a full day on the water.”