Oak Bluffs: Blossoms on the forsythia

Once more, this off-again, on-again cold and warmth have me changing my wardrobe plans every day, sometimes even more than once a day. I have blossoms on the forsythia, and some of the rhododendrons, but the leaves on the rhododendrons in the front yard are curled up as tight as can be, looking like hands praying, and in this case probably for some more warmth. But in the side yard, the promise of sunny yellow blossoms is being heralded by tiny green shoots breaking through the soil. The daffodil and other spring bulbs I tossed with haste into a pile of loam three or four years ago one late fall day, just as frost warnings loomed on the horizon, are amazingly the harbingers of spring. They start blooming weeks ahead of the other bulbs meticulously planted in the gardens at the correct depth and correct time of year. Isn’t nature wonderful?

Congratulations to Jasselle Wildanger, daughter of Elexis Pachico and Eric Wildanger, for making the dean’s list her first semester at Framingham State University. She completed the term with a 4.0, and her family could not be more proud of her and her hard work. Way to go, Jasselle. I know you work hard, and you earned that 4.0.

The Oak Bluffs School community and PTO would like to recognize and thank everyone who contributed to the success of the 2020 winter fundraiser. Thanks to the sponsorships, donations, purchases, and the attendees, over $25,000 was raised for our school. It once again proves that it takes a village to raise a child, and so many in our village of Oak Bluffs contributed to this great cause.

There will be a celebration of life for Shawn Willoughby Sr. on Sunday, Feb. 9, from noon until 4 pm at the P.A. Club in Oak Bluffs. Please bring a dish to share, and memories of Shawn.

One of the most active establishments during these cold winter months is our Oak Bluffs Council on Aging. Everyone will find a program that will interest them among the many offered. Thursdays are busy with these choices: Exercise with Bill White at 9 am, Yoga Chair and Dance with Kat at 10:30 am, senor dining at 12 noon (please contact Rose one week in advance to make a reservation), Knitting with Nancy from 1 to 2:30 pm, and Island Bridge Club at 2 pm.

Important reminder that you have until 5 pm on Tuesday, Feb. 25, to obtain nomination papers for any town position you might be interested in, and until 5 pm on Thursday, Feb. 27, to submit nomination papers to the board of registrars to have those papers certified.

We send birthday smile to Chloe Hoyt, Marc Rivers, and Sally Scott on Feb. 7, Adam Barmakian and Nelson deBettencourt on the 10th, Juanita Espino and Cody Pachico on the 11th, Melissa Kalagher and Simone Davis on the 12th, and Tony Pasqualino on Feb. 13th.

Enjoy your week. Peace