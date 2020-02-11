Trump administration slow-walks Vineyard Wind

Vineyard Wind announced Tuesday that the U.S. Department of the Interior has delayed publication of a document key to the wind energy company’s first offshore project, Vineyard Wind 1.

“We have received updated information from the Department of Interior that indicates the Final Environmental Impact Statement (FEIS) for the Vineyard Wind I project will be published later than what was previously anticipated,” Lars Pedersen, Vineyard Wind CEO, said in a statement. “While we need to analyze what a longer permitting timeline will mean for beginning construction, commercial operation in 2022 is no longer expected. We look forward to the clarity that will come with a final EIS so that Vineyard Wind can deliver this project to Massachusetts and kick off the new U.S. offshore energy industry.”

The delay marks another setback for the 84-turbine project, following a Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) announcement in July that it would be putting the project under further review, and a permit defeat of its Muskeget export cable project by the Edgartown conservation commission. Vineyard Wind ultimately got the cable permit after appealing to the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection.