Beach Road Weekend offers ticket deal

Beach Road Weekend, the three-day music festival that features Beck, Norah Jones, Lake Street Dive, and more, is making an exclusive Island offer in support of Camp Jabberwocky and Vineyard House. Starting at noon on Saturday, March 21, and running through the end of day on Sunday, March 22, select businesses on Martha’s Vineyard will be selling 3-day GA passes for only $99 (a savings of more than $150). Fans must make a cash donation of at least $20 to Camp Jabberwocky or Vineyard House in order to purchase the tickets. There is a limit of two tickets per customer.

“We are proud to support Camp Jabberwocky and Vineyard House,” Adam Epstein, CEO of Innovation Arts and Entertainment, said in a press release. “This special offer makes it so easy for everyone on the Island to come and enjoy an incredible weekend of music, while helping two very deserving Martha’s Vineyard organizations that have improved countless lives.”

The ticket outlets include Althea Designs, Cronig’s (down-Island store), CB Stark Jewelers, Darosa Corp., Island Puff N’ Pass, Barn Bowl & Bistro, Island Music, Rainy Day, Life at Humphreys, Brickman’s, Driftwood Jewelry, and the Green Room.

The music festival is scheduled for Veterans Memorial Park in Vineyard Haven, July 24-26. Tickets and hotel packages are available now at BeachRoadWeekend.com.