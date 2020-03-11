Beach Road Weekend offers ticket deal

Beach Road Weekend, the three-day music festival that features Beck, Norah Jones, Lake Street Dive, and more, is making an exclusive Island offer in support of Camp Jabberwocky and Vineyard House. Starting at noon on Saturday, March 21, and running through the end of day on Sunday, March 22, select businesses on Martha’s Vineyard will be selling 3-day GA passes for only $99 (a savings of more than $150). Fans must make a cash donation of at least $20 to Camp Jabberwocky or Vineyard House in order to purchase the tickets. There is a limit of two tickets per customer.

 “We are proud to support Camp Jabberwocky and Vineyard House,” Adam Epstein, CEO of Innovation Arts and Entertainment, said in a press release. “This special offer makes it so easy for everyone on the Island to come and enjoy an incredible weekend of music, while helping two very deserving Martha’s Vineyard organizations that have improved countless lives.”

The ticket outlets include Althea Designs, Cronig’s (down-Island store), CB Stark Jewelers, Darosa Corp., Island Puff N’ Pass, Barn Bowl & Bistro, Island Music, Rainy Day, Life at Humphreys, Brickman’s, Driftwood Jewelry, and the Green Room.

The music festival is scheduled for Veterans Memorial Park in Vineyard Haven, July 24-26. Tickets and hotel packages are available now at BeachRoadWeekend.com.

  1. Four months from now there will be a big, crowded island event. What are the chances that within 4 months we will happily mix in large crowds? Probably not the best time to offer a deal. Tix prices for Broadway shows have recently been slashed, but today it was announced that an usher at 2 Broadway theaters tested positive for coronavirus. Ushers handle every patron’s ticket and program. Island students traveled to NY this weekend, rode the subway, etc. I would not be talking about deals at crowded public events at this time, even if it’s 4 months away. We all hope this will be a memory come July, of course, but who knows?

    • Jackie, You are correct. The sky is falling. Hunker down and don’t leave the house. You may subject yourself to the sniffles. Posting online can also subject you to the nastiness of the real world. For your own sake, please lay low. Who knows what germs lay upon your keyboard. I’d suggest a 14 day quarantine from any more online posts.

      • A week ago you claimed this would not be news in a month. You are what happens to people who believe Trump’s lies. I hope you never know what it’s like to gasp for air. I also hope you have the decency to recognize that we are all responsible for protecting the elderly and those with compromised health, and that you wash your hands frequently and stay home if you “get the sniffles”.

      • Sarcasm is not the way to go here-Jackie brings up some good points. Epstein is only trying to hedge his bets-otherwise he won’t even be able to pay vendors, cops etc. There may not even be a festival-but i doubt you’d see any ticket refunds !!!

        • Thank you for your opinion about refunds, Tizberry, uneducated as it might be.

          If you’d like to learn how these things are handled to ensure consumers are protected, I am more than happy to show you.

          For the record and benefit of the Times’ readers, in live entertainment, professionals ensure refunds are always ready in the case of potential cancellations. Keeping money for tickets sold while not delivering the product (the show for which the ticket was purchased) is a felony called “conversion” Your allegations that you believe we would commit a crime against our fellow brothers and sisters on MV is disgusting.

          For the record to the readers, its clear Tizberry has no experience in this domain yet feels like he/she is entitled to share uneducated opinions insulting my integrity. the Times has really stooped to a low level by allowing comments like these to be posted.

  2. Hi Jackie. While I appreciate your concerns, the MV Concert Series and Beach Road Weekend would never expose anyone to danger.

    So, we will continue to follow the guidance of the federal government, the State of Massachusetts, the Town of Tisbury and the municipalities of Martha’s Vineyard at large. If they call for a postponement or cancellation, we will abide so as to not out anyone in harms way.

    All ticket proceeds are being held in a dedicated bank account, and not co-mingled with assets from any other business. Those funds are inaccessible to us until after Beach Road weekend is in the record books so that we can refund everyone in full in case of cancellation.

    No one is obligated to buy tickets, but if you do as part of this promotion you will help two good causes. Plus, your investment is safe and your purchases are guaranteed while all this gets sorted out; all from the safety of your own community and home.

    And, for the record, as we have always stated, we work under the hypocritical oath as our guiding hand. “will abstain from all intentional wrong-doing and harm, especially from abusing the bodies of man or woman, bond or free” except we also extend that same path to the earth and land we treasure.

  3. This is both a generous and fabulous offering by Adam Epstein. It represents quite a large savings for a three day concert, and benefits island causes. At $99 for a three day pass for all day and evening long concerts, which includes some nationally recognized recording artists, this promotion is just about a giveaway. As a Main Street, Vineyard Haven, Gallery owner, I, too, am concerned about the current virus. I wonder how it will impact my business this year. To think that we should not continue to prepare for a major, wonderful event such as this that is planned for more than four months from now is unrealistic, just as it would be unrealistic to think that the Main Street stores should just shut down for the next four, plus, months. This current situation is not fun for any of us. While we are all taking necessary precautions in the face of the immediate crisis, let’s hope there is a wonderful, healthy summer ahead. Just as Adam continues to prepare for this concert, I am ordering supplies for my Gallery, in preparation of the Summer of 2020. Adam conducts himself with great integrity. If the event needs to be cancelled or postponed, he will do so. In the meantime, he deserves our support while he puts so much on the line to offer the Vineyard an extraordinary three day music festival. If you are able to, take advantage of this great offer for $99 plus a donation to good island causes. Thank you, Adam Epstein. Your efforts and vision are appreciated by many. People I know are still talking about how much fun they had at the first Beach Road Concert last summer. Let’s all hope that we have a wonderful summer ahead of us, and that all the hunkering down we are doing right now will help make that happen.

