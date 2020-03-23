Edgartown approves construction moratorium

Edgartown has joined West Tisbury and Chilmark by instituting a town-wide construction moratorium.

At a selectmen’s meeting, which was live-streamed on Facebook, and cut in and out of service amid poor audio quality and muffled voices, selectmen approved the moratorium.

The board of health, including some members who attended remotely, also approved the moratorium at the meeting. The moratorium focuses on construction sites.

Selectman Arthur Smadbeck pointed out that the list does not include emergencies in people’s homes.

“A plumbing emergency or an electrical emergency, call your plumber or contractor,” Smadbeck said. “This is for construction sites.”

No decision was made yet on postponing the annual town meeting, scheduled for April 14, and the town election on April 16, but town administrator James Hgaerty told The Times by phone after the meeting that selectmen would take up a decision at their next meeting, on March 30.

Selectmen also instituted a state of emergency in Edgartown. A state of emergency allows the town to spend in excess of its existing appropriation, meet without complying with open meeting law to address the emergency, postpone town meeting, and other measures.