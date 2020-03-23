One man’s attempt to be tested for COVID-19

An up-Island man who believes he is suffering from COVID-19, and wanted to be tested because he is asthmatic, got the necessary referral, and then was turned away after a screening at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital showed he didn’t have a fever usually associated with the coronavirus. He said he had taken a large dose of Tylenol before going to be evaluated.

The man, who spoke to The Times on the condition of anonymity, said he left the hospital frustrated, and went into self-quarantine — with no answers for the 20-plus people he’d come in contact with prior to falling ill more than a week ago. His experience gives a window into the lack of testing available, just how few resources the hospital has to deal with this crisis, and how the recent influx of population on the Island could exacerbate the situation.

As the hospital had been largely locked down, the man queued up at a “small tent area” outside the emergency room.

People milled around close to the tent, he said, but eventually formed two lines, one for those with potential coronavirus symptoms, and one for all other medical needs.

“The lines [were] adjacent, directly next to each other,” he said. Many people in his line were coughing, he said.

“It took two hours to be seen,” he said. The area was “really too crowded,” and there appeared to be no plan in place to police social distancing.

He recalled many Portuguese-speaking patients who had no help in communicating their medical conditions.“[The intake nurse] was doing the best she could,” he said.

Speaking to reporters during a conference call Monday, Claire Seguin, chief clinical and quality officer at the hospital, said she was not aware of the situation, but said the hospital has “carefully crafted triage protocol.”

Hospital officials have been open about the hospital’s ability to deal with the pandemic — particularly as seasonal residents came to the Island to ride out the virus. In a letter signed by CEO Denise Schepici, the hospital has urged visitors to “stay away” from the Island because of the lack of resources. In correspondence between Partners Healthcare — the parent company of Martha’s Vineyard Hospital — and the governor’s office, they’ve asked for assistance from the National Guard.

Once past the intake nurse, the man said, he was evaluated by a physician garbed head to toe in protective gear.

Regarding the intake nurse, he said, “I felt so bad for her,” because she was under extraordinary pressure with limited resources.

Once before the doctor, his vitals were assessed. The doctor, he said, told the man he could go home and self-isolate — that the use of his inhaler would suffice.

The man said he asked to be tested for coronavirus, but was told he didn’t qualify. “There are some tests, very few, so we have to keep them for medical workers — people who’ve had known exposure to other carriers,” he recalled being told by the doctor.

“It was very frustrating,” he said. “There just aren’t enough tests for everybody.” The man faulted the Trump administration for the low availability of tests.

Based on his symptoms going in — he had a temperature of 103° when he was evaluated over the phone — he believes he should have been tested.

“It would seem to me that if the only remedy is prevention, that we would want to spend the test on the mild cases, so they don’t in turn infect more vulnerable people,” he said. “There’s going to be a total catastrophe if this is the way they deal with the pandemic.”

The man, who is in his late 30s, was particularly critical of his age group’s acceptance of the pandemic. “My generation is just so entitled they just don’t think it can get them,” he said.

He said he thought more testing of a broader swath of the population was a key element to solving the rolling outbreak. “The only solution is prevention, and that should be a priority,” he said. The man felt particularly bad for those who’d self-isolated because of contact with him, some of whom, he said, were separated from their kids. A test administered to him would have offered some degree of closure to them, he said. At least one person has come down with COVID-19 symptoms since coming into contact with him, he said.

Hospital officials remind people not to just show up at the hospital with symptoms. They need to call a primary care physician and get a referral to the hospital.

“Whenever possible for the safety of patients and the safety of staff, we encourage people to stay at home and be managed at home,” Seguin said. “Instead of directing someone to go to the emergency department, we are trying really, really, hard to keep people home so that they’re not either coming to the hospital putting themselves at risk, or putting our staff at risk.”