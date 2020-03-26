Edgartown police officers save child’s life

A baby boy is safe and sound thanks to the quick response and heroic actions of Edgartown police officers Will Oteri and Jeff Trudel.

At 2:30 am Thursday morning, Oteri responded to a call of a baby not breathing. Upon arriving, two adult men directed Oteri upstairs where a baby boy was lying motionless on a table next to the mother.

The child had a pulse, but was not breathing and his lips were blue.

“I then picked the infant up, rolled him onto my forearm and delivered five back blows. As I rolled the infant back over, I noticed a large amount of mucus coming out of his nose. I cleared that and delivered five more blows, dislodging even more mucus,” the report states.

Trudel then arrived at the home and used a bulb syringe to clear the child’s airway.

“The baby then began crying,” the report states.

Paramedics then arrived at the house and took over care of the child.

In an email to The Times, Police Chief Bruce McNamee commended the work of the officers.

“The baby is home and doing fine. Great work by EPD Officer Will Oteri and Jeff Trudel,” McNamee wrote. “I couldn’t be prouder of them.”