No new cases for Dukes County Sunday

On Sunday, the Department of Public Health (DPH) released its daily count of confirmed cases and deaths due to COVID-19 showing an additional 698 cases in Massachusetts and the number of deaths at 48, an increase of 4.

There were no new cases in Dukes and Nantucket counties, which remain together in a single column on the state chart. On Sunday, Maura Valley, Tisbury health agent, confirmed the third case in Dukes County. Nantucket Cottage Hospital reports five cases on that Island.

With 698 new cases in Massachusetts, the total confirmed case count is 4,955. More than 39,000 people in the state have taken tests.