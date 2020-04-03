Restaurants can offer beer and wine take out

Updated 3:55 pm

A sweeping new bill aimed at addressing the COVID-19 pandemic has been signed by Gov. Charlie Baker.

The bill, (H 4598), which Baker signed Friday and takes effect immediately, allows restaurants to offer take-out beer and wine, give towns more flexibility in rescheduling annual town meetings, and postpone the income tax filings from April 15 to July 15.

Establishments would only be able to sell take-out beer and wine during the Governor’s state of emergency and customers would be limited to 192 ounces of beer and 1.5 liters of wine per transaction.

The bill states that sales to people under 21 are not permitted and requires employees who are delivering orders to verify that the recipient is 21 or older. Such sales must be placed no later than the hour to which the establishment is licensed to sell alcohol or midnight — whichever time is earlier.

The bill also gives cities and towns flexible rules concerned with town meetings. The Island’s towns already have made various changes to their annual town meetings and elections.

Updated to include more information about the bill. — Ed.