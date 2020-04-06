Positive cases of COVID-19 stay at 11; Nantucket has first death

Updated 4:15 pm

The Martha’s Vineyard Hospital reported 11 positive cases of COVID-19 Monday.

As of April 6 at 10 am, the hospital has collected samples for 145 tests, with 11 positive, 127 negative, and seven pending results. No patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 are currently hospitalized.

Boards of health spokesperson and Tisbury health agent Maura Valley confirmed Monday that of the 11 cases, seven are female and four are male. Six of the positive cases are aged between 50-59 years old and two are in the 60-69 age bracket. The 20-29 and 30-39 brackets each have one case. One person’s age is unknown.

On Friday, The Times received confirmation from hospital communications director Katrina Delgadillo that two COVID-19 positive patients had been flown from the hospital to Boston with Boston MedFlight.

The number of confirmed cases continues to rise across the state. On Monday, the Department of Public Health confirmed it has tested nearly 76,500 people. DPH also reported 1,337 new cases to bring the total confirmed positive case count to 13,837. A reported 29 new deaths brings the state total to 260.

On Nantucket, a patient diagnosed with COVID-19 died Sunday as a result of complications from the disease, according to Jason Graziadei, public information officer for Nantucket Cottage Hospital.

“We want to express our deepest sympathy to the family and loved ones of this patient. While respecting patient confidentiality, we also want to convey that Nantucket Cottage Hospital is focused on providing the best care for every patient, following family wishes, and providing comfort care at the end of life if necessary,” a statement from the hospital said. “Today’s news should also serve as a somber reminder to the island community that we must continue to take this situation extremely seriously, take every precaution, and continue to adhere to the orders put in place by the Town of Nantucket to protect the Island.”

Nantucket Cottage Hospital has tested 161 patients for COVID-19. Of those, 10 have tested positive, 133 have been negative, and 18 are pending results. One patient is being hospitalized and two patients under investigation for COVID-19 are being hospitalized. One COVID-19 positive patient has been transferred.

Updated to include information from Nantucket Cottage Hospital. — Ed.