Island students surveyed about April vacation

Island schools are asking students their preferences for a start and end date for their April vacation.

On March 13, superintendent Matt D’Andrea announced that Island schools would be closed with the hopes of reopening on March 30. That closure was soon extended by Gov. Charlie Baker until May 4, which is well past when students would normally have their spring break.

Students are asked which school they attend, and are given the choice of either canceling April vacation, and subtracting 4 days from the last day of school, ending on June 22 instead of June 26, or continuing with the scheduled break and keeping the last day of school as June 26.

School officials could not be immediately reached about when a decision might be made.

The survey questions are available in English and Portuguese.