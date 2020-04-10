Steamship Authority lays off close to 100

The Steamship Authority has laid off “approximately 100 people,” as the pandemic continues to take a heavy toll on ridership, SSA spokesman Sean Driscoll told The Times Friday. Driscoll emailed that he could not offer a precise number because the layoffs “are still ongoing.” He also wrote that he couldn’t speak to what types of employees were laid off, including if any captains were laid off.

“As soon as demand picks up we will hire them back again,” SSA board chairman Jim Malkin said. “We would much prefer not to be in this position.”

Just as employees are cut, money is coming to the ferry line.

“We are receiving money from the CARES Act, which is being distributed via the CCRTA (Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority) as the ‘designated recipient’ for Federal Transit Administration funds in the Barnstable Urbanized Area,” Driscoll wrote. He was unable to provide the sum to be received but expected to have that figure shortly.

The long-awaited completion of the ferry line’s 2018 annual report is just around the corner, according to Driscoll. That report covers the 2018 Steamship Authority Fiscal year, which matches the calendar year.

“The 2018 audited financials were completed by our audit firm late last year and have been posted on our website,” he emailed. “The complete 2018 annual report is in its final stages of production. We are still waiting for the 2019 audited financials to be completed and are in production on the 2019 annual report.”