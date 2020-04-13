Planning the Democratic National Convention from Chilmark

On April 2, the 2020 Democratic National Convention (DNC) decided to postpone its presidential convention amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Originally scheduled to take place in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 13-16, the convention was pushed back to Aug. 17-20.

At the head of the DNC is Joe Solmonese, a Chilmark resident, who spoke to The Times about the summer convention and what it’s like to plan such a large event.

Solmonese grew up in Massachusetts, coming to the Island frequently while growing up. In 2001, Solmonese, who was living in Washington D.C., got reacquainted with the Island after visiting friends and decided to become a Vineyard homeowner. Solmonese and his husband then sold their home in Washington D.C. and moved to the Island permanently, eventually settling in Chilmark.

Since Solmonese took the job in Milwaukee about a year ago he’s tried to base himself there. But about three weeks ago he came back to the Island permanently to work remotely.

Brian Dowd: Can you talk about the logistical acrobatics that go into moving the convention to a new date?

JS: It’s a massive undertaking. It’s an event you essentially build from the ground up with a multi-million dollar budget. We’ve spent almost a year planning it with plans for tens of thousands of people to come to us in a medium sized American city that’s never hosted a convention before. It’s been an enormous amount of work. As this public health crisis hit us we realized we were going to need to think seriously about contingency plans. The one that became the most obvious was, at a minimum, we would need to move the convention later if the opportunity presented itself.

We spent some time trying to figure out, if we were to move it, what is a time slot that would work in terms of availability of venues, availability of the Fiserv Forum, where the convention is set to take place, availability of hotel rooms so that week of August 17 seemed to be the best possible option.

BD: Why Milkwaukee?

JS: Prior to me getting this job there was a fairly extensive site selection process and I think one of the things that really guided the DNC’s thinking was that we ought to hold this incredibly consequential high profile debate in a part of the country that was going to be essential to Democrats winning in the fall.

If you’re going to go some place, organize, and spend money, then ultimately bring the eyes of the world there for our nominee to kind of launch the general election and introduce his running mate, you know, why not do it in a place where we fell short in ‘16, where we need to really rededicate our efforts to try and win in ‘20, and Wisconsin is very much at the center of that electoral calculation for Democrats. The city of Milwaukee, through the site selection process, really stepped up and made an incredibly impressive bid to get it.

BD: Speaking of Wisconsin, how do you feel about Wisconsin having people go out [on April 7] and vote in person despite their stay-at-home order?

JS: I think it’s a crazy idea, but I also think it’s a really chilling look into what the rest of the year may look like. You have to wonder what the motivation was behind the Republicans insisting the election take place today and insisting that people vote in person. I worry that is going to be the sort of mindset that carries us into the fall. The president effectively said recently the more you create opportunities for people to vote virtually, vote by mail, do absentee balloting the worse it is for Republicans. Republicans didn’t really have a stake in the Democratic presidential primary process that happened today… I think this is less about the desire to have an election today and more about the desire to continue the drumbeat of business as usual and this crisis is not nearly as problematic as it is.

Another example of where Republicans are just not going to open the door to any kind of alternative except voting in person because they know and the president more or less acknowledged recently that that is bad for them.

BD: What kind of impacts does the convention have for the nominee?

JS: I think that for each party the convention does a number of things. It creates an opportunity and a launching pad for, in this case, the Democratic party’s nominee to start the general election, introduce himself and his running mate, to lift up some of the core values and issues of importance to the Democratic Party into the narrative of the convention programming. It really focuses the eyes of the country onto all of that in a uniquely important way.

BD: Do you expect any delegates either won’t be able to go or won’t want to go to the convention?

JS: You sort of laid it out in the way we often think about it. How do we monitor the public health landscape to try to determine who will be able to come? Beyond that, we’ve made a determination about who is able to come, who is then willing to come. We’re trying to sort of do scenario planning now and through the spring. With the time we’ve now gained pushing it back we’ll try to make as best a determination as we can about what attendance might look like. It may be that we have to wait a few weeks to get through the primaries and get through the delegate selection process and then work with the states individually to try to get a sense of what they might think that attendance may be like.

It’s another reason why moving it back five weeks was a good idea. Not just to get us hopefully in a better public health space, but to enable us to really try to figure out the answer to just that question.

BD: Are there any plans or preparations to make the DNC virtual in some way? How would that work and what would that look like?

JS: One of the things that I came to realize when I started this is that for convention planning purposes we sort of do scenario planning and prepare for all sorts of different scenarios. Whether it’s a public health crisis, whether it’s a national disaster, any number of things that might impact our ability to hold the convention or people’s ability to attend the convention.

We’ve thought about that and we continue to think about that. I think that it could look like any number of things we could have everyone there are some people there or not nearly as many people as we thought so we’re thinking through all of that right now. I couldn’t tell you at this point for security purposes and just also in terms of where we are in our planning of what a virtual convention would look like operationally.

BD: What are some differences between the Democratic National Convention and the Republican National Convention?

JS: The Republican convention generally has fewer people attending. It has half as many delegates as the Democrats. They tend to have a model that doesn’t change much from cycle to cycle. As a logistical matter it tends to be sort of easier to pull off and more formulaic. They have a model that works, they have a team that tends to go sort of from convention to convention. They have fewer people that they’re trying to accommodate.

You can imagine with half the number of delegates when the work involves voting in the consideration of amendments, platform motions, and rules, and bylaws. Everything from voting process to transporting people…half the number of people reduces a lot of the complexity that goes into the planning.

It’s very different to plan a convention for the party that’s in power, for incumbent and president then it is for a challenger. From the beginning, the Republicans have been working under the guidance and the direction of the Trump administration. We’ve been working for a very long time with no presumptive nominee. It’s not a party difference, but just a sort of a difference of whether you’re planning the convention for the incumbent or the challenger.