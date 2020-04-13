West Tisbury should open its beaches

To the Editor:

I’m writing to respond to Julia Mitchell Christensen of West Tisbury letter, regarding how her off-Island friends are being treated and how we should treat one another in this troubled time

Here are a few quotes from it.

“My friends own a home here, pay taxes, and contribute to our local community. But, even all that aside, they are human beings.”

“There is never an appropriate time for people to disrespect one another. We are all in this together.” As I’ve mentioned before, so many times in this forum, to people of West Tisbury, please spare your self righteous indignation. As I’ve mentioned so many times before in this forum, West Tisbury’s exclusive policies at Lambert’s Cove beach, a town park, are the antithesis of what this letter is trying to support. If we are truly “all in this together,” let’s open the beach to whoever walks, cycles, or takes the bus. If not, silence is my validation, end beach apartheid.

Erik Albert

Oak Bluffs