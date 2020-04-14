Airport awarded $1.2 million in relief grants

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is awarding Martha’s Vineyard Airport $1.2 million as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Airport Grant Program.

The grant is part of a $171 million in airport aid program going to help 26 airports in Massachusetts to help respond to the COVID-19 public health emergency.

This funding will support continuing operations and replace lost revenue resulting from the sharp decline in passenger traffic and other airport business due to the COVID-19 public health emergency. The funds are available for airport capital expenditures, airport operating expenses including payroll and utilities, and airport debt payments.

The airport initially thought it would receive the money in a lump sum, but airport director Cindi Martin said the FAA will treat the money similarly to the Airport Improvement Program (AIP) in that the FAA will provide each airport with a pre-populated grant application specifically for the CARES Act money.

The application and allocation process is slated to conclude by April 21.