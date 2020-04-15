West Tisbury looks at reopening some construction

West Tisbury selectmen are considering the possibility of reopening construction to small work crews on either April 22 or April 28.

As of now, town administrator Jen Rand said the construction ban is set to expire on April 21, and the West Tisbury board of health is discussing implementation dates for regulations for a multi-phased approach to getting construction going again.

An Islandwide working group met with various town administrators and boards of health to construct a detailed plan of how to approach an imminent return to work.

Martha’s Vineyard Hospital CEO Denise Schepici recently sent town administrators an email stating that it would be a “dire mistake” to return construction crews to work so early and immediately after the anticipated surge of COVID-19 cases, which is now expected to occur sometime around April 20. Based on that email, Chilmark delayed action on the ban until Thursday, and both Tisbury and Oak Bluffs agreed to wait and hear more from the hospital.

“The CEO of MVH felt strongly that lifting any of the restrictions at this moment would be premature based on the delay of the Massachusetts surge, and said the bell curve is supposed to peak on April 20, so putting people back to work the next day seems ill advised,” Rand said.

According to Rand, there is not a consensus among Island boards of health and boards of selectmen regarding when to begin implementing the phase one of the guidelines.

Rand asked selectmen to vote to support the West Tisbury board of health in whatever its determined date for reopening would be.

She noted that the preferred implementation date for “some, if not all” of the Island boards of health is proposed for April 28, although some selectmen are pushing for an April 22 date.

“I do believe that, whatever vote is taken, if all six towns do not vote the 28th and some vote the 22nd, the other towns will have to revote to allow the 22nd because we cannot have a town-by-town date — it wouldn’t be fair and we really need to stand together in this,” Rand said. “The board of health is working hard on this and I think it would be good for the selectmen to stand behind them.”

Selectman Cynthia Mitchell said she is in “total agreement” with Schepici, stating that in her view, the timing of reopening construction could end in additional harm to the community.

“The plan that the working group came up with is a really good one, it’s just the timing of it that’s in question. But it’s obviously not our decision to make, it’s the board of health’s decision,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell said she hopes whatever date the boards of health decide on for a reopening, it is “as far into the future as possible.”

“We don’t yet know what will happen with this pandemic,” Mitchell said. “I would hate to see us jump the gun and relax rules too early, only to be in a situation where it has caused harm and would have to be pulled back.”

Mitchell said she would not support an April 22 opening, but did applaud the efforts of the working group.

“They have come up with an excellent plan,” Mitchell said.

The board took no action to support the board of health working group, and decided to continue the discussion next week.