Still coming to the Vineyard

To the Editor:

Let’s talk about the story that hasn’t been getting any coverage. The hospitals, the SSA, Charlie Baker and all of the Island residents are “urging” M.V. vacationers to stay home. I get that. But does anyone really think that “urging” people who have invested thousands of dollars in a vacation is going to have the desired effect?

I, myself, made my first lease payment of $4,200 on December 12th 2019 and my second payment of $4,200.00 is due April 22nd. I plan on making that second payment and, if it is not against the law to go, we’re going. June 21st through July 12th. The tsunami is coming. Unless real steps are taken to stop it. No one seems to want to define and ban all non-essential travel to the Islands because that would include vacationers. That would cause the real estate rental companies to be required to refund those short-term lease payments and that would just be unacceptable. Am I right?

Steven Osolin

Ashburnham, MA