Oak Bluffs moves town meeting, election to June

The Oak Bluffs board of selectmen has once again moved back their annual town meeting and election, this time to June, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The annual town meeting will be held on June 16 and the election on June 18. Selectmen voted on the measure Friday during an emergency teleconference meeting. The Annual Town Meeting and election were originally scheduled for mid-April before being moved to mid-May and finally to mid-June.

“We’ve already moved them once to May 12 and May 14,” selectman Brian Packish said. “At this point we can obviously see that that’s too early to put a few hundred people in a room and so with that said, we’re looking to push it almost as far as we possibly can at this point before the Governor or the state gives us some type of leeway for an electronic town meeting. And let’s hope we don’t have to utilize those because things have gotten a lot better for everyone.”