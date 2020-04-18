Audrey E. Leaf

Audrey E. (Morgan) Leaf passed away peacefully from declining health on April 9, 2020 with her loving husband, Carlton (Carl) at her side.

Audrey was born on November 13, 1930 in Worcester, to Janet (Barton) and Charles Hill Morgan.

She and her brother, George, were raised in Athens, Greece. Prior to the outbreak of WWII the family returned to Amherst. Audrey attended Northampton School for Girls and upon graduation enrolled at Colby College. After two years at Colby, she followed her dream and enrolled at the Cooley Dickinson Hospital nursing program and was capped a Registered Nurse.

Audrey and Carl were married in Amherst on September 19, 1953 and honeymooned in Chilmark at the family cottage.

Married life began in New York City followed shortly by relocations to Pittsburgh, Washington DC, Maryland and Pearl River, New York. In 1979, Audrey and Carl moved to Chilmark year-round.

Audrey was a homemaker, raising their four children, and was very active in church and community affairs. She was a communicant and past senior warden at Grace Church, Vineyard Haven. She helped setup and run the early years of lobster roll dinners at Grace Church; served many ice hockey families at the Puck Stop and at the Tisbury Street Fair. She volunteered at the hospital and Thrift Shop, where she always brought home more than she donated.

Her home was full of laughing children with at least one dog looking for treats, cats running away from the commotion and the birds waiting for their feeder to be filled.

She is survived by her husband of 67 years; her sister Prudence Fitts (Sandy) of Wolfeboro NH, her brother George of Chilmark; Her daughters Karen, of Putnam CT and Kirstin Labby (Peter) of North Grosvenordale CT; her sons Eric (Tracy) of Dix Hills, NY and Nils (aka Gus) of Edgartown.

She leaves nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

A private burial service was held at Abel's Hill Cemetery on April 14 under the direction of Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Oak Bluffs.

A celebration of life will be held when conditions permit.