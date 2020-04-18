Fishing vessel crashes into Menemsha commercial wharf

The scalloper Martha Rose allided with the commercial wharf in Menemsha at roughly 6 am Saturday morning. The impact smashed a section of plank and rail along the wharf and left a piling akilter.

Chilmark Harbormaster Ryan Rossi said the vessel suffered a mechanical failure in the middle of the harbor which triggered the allision.

“Good thing is nobody was hurt,” Rossi said.

The Martha Rose also clipped the fishing vessel Miss Jenna during the incident. Rossi described the damage to both vessels as “cosmetic.”

He said emergency repairs will be commissioned to repair the wharf.

Captain Wes Brighton, who runs the Martha Rose, wasn’t at the helm during the incident, Rossi said.

Brighton said the first mate was operating the vessel, which had been anchored off Menemsha Beach awaiting the right tide to enter the harbor.

Rossi said the incident was chalked up as an accident by his office with no citations issued.