Expanded unemployment benefits now available for ‘gig workers’

Updated 11:35 am

Massachusetts residents who are not eligible for regular unemployment benefits are now able to apply for the new Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program, according to a press release Monday morning.

This comes as the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital is reporting a new confirmed case of COVID-19, bringing the Island’s total to 15.

To date, the hospital has collected samples for 263 tests for the coronavirus with 243 negative and five tests pending results.

The hospital also has zero hospitalizations for patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.

As Island cases increase, state numbers continue to rise. On Sunday, the DPH reported 5,435 new tests for a total of 162,241. There are 1,705 new confirmed cases for a total of 38,077, and 146 new deaths were reported for a total of 1,706.

Under the PUA program, those who are unable to work because of COVID-19-related issues and receive a 1099 tax form, are self-employed, or work in the “gig economy” are eligible to receive up to 39 weeks of unemployment benefits.

The expanded unemployment benefits for “gig workers” is part of the CARES Act signed into law by President Donald Trump on March 27. In addition to unemployment benefits, claimants will also receive an additional $600 on top of whatever benefits they receive. Weekly benefits, including any increase to weekly benefit amounts, will be retroactive to Jan. 27 or whenever the applicant became unemployed due to COVID-19 related issues.

“As a commonwealth, we are committed to doing everything in our power, and moving as urgently as possible to get workers impacted by the COVID-19 crisis the benefits they deserve,” Gov. Charlie Baker said in the release. “With the implementation of this new federal benefit program, we can better support workers not normally covered by the unemployment system like those who are self-employed or work in the gig economy.”

To be eligible, individuals must self-certify that they are otherwise able and available to work, but are prevented from doing so due to COVID-19-related issues.

People able to telework or receive paid sick leave will not qualify, but people receiving paid sick leave for less than their customary work week may be eligible. Also, those working fewer hours, resulting in a loss of income due to COVID-19, who are not eligible for regular unemployment benefits may be eligible for PUA.

All approved PUA applications will receive the minimum weekly benefit amount plus the additional $600 benefit. Once wages are verified on a workers application, weekly benefits may increase.

PUA benefits may not be more than the state’s maximum weekly benefit range for regular unemployment, which is $823 in Massachusetts. This does not include the additional $600 benefit.

Initially, the system can only pay benefits retroactively to the week ending March 14. Eligible workers will be able to certify for benefits, and will be able to request benefits retroactively to Jan. 27, if their dates of unemployment make them eligible, according to the release.

To apply individuals must provide:

Social Security number

US Citizenship and Immigration Services number if not a citizen of the United States

Wage records for 2019, which includes 1099 forms, pay stubs, or bank statements

Social security numbers and dates or birth for dependent children

If requesting direct deposit, bank account information and routing numbers

Visit mass.gov/pua for more information and to apply.

Updated to include new confirmed case on Island. — Ed.