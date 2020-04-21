Amidst crisis, O.B. terminal bids authorized

Despite red ink forecasts severe enough to cripple ferry service to both islands, the Steamship Authority will move forward with $500,000 in repair work on the Oak Bluffs terminal following extensive board debate and a hardline to move forward on the project taken by chairman Jim Malkin.

At a virtual meeting Tuesday, the SSA board voted unanimously to enter into a memorandum of understanding with the Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority to receive $9.8 million in federal transportation relief. The board also voted unanimously to add greater flexibility to the ferry line’s cancellation and refund policy for reservations. The board punted on a $10 million line of credit from Cape Cod Five until the terms could be tweaked and also delayed managerial pay cuts.

Mark Amundsen, director of marine operations, told the board that in addition to deck work, the drive on pier at the Oak Bluffs terminal required 35 pilings replaced and 300 linear feet of caps or crossmembers to be safe. He estimated the work at approximately $500,000 and estimated the earliest the work could be finished was June 22 — a week longer than a previous estimate of June 15. Bids are due May 7 and the award will be handed out the same day, he said.

Amundsen said the material cost of the pilings and caps totaled $52,000, with the pilings taking three weeks to deliver and the caps “five to six weeks.”

“Where would we get that money,” New Bedford board member Moira Tierney asked.

“That’s a good question,” general manager Bob Davis replied. Davis suggested the SSA may be able to use funds expected from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Davis noted sections of the pier aren’t safe for cars, let alone trucks presently.

When details of the pier problems emerged last week, Oak Bluffs selectmen chair Brian Packish was so incensed that he called on Davis to be fired. The issue of Davis and his leadership was never broached during the meeting.

Tierney asked if the pier was safe for foot traffic and upon learning it was suggested the repair project be deferred and only passenger traffic through the terminal.

Davis deemed that an inefficient use of ferries. Tierney asked Davis to give a recommendation. Davis took a diplomatic stance and said he could seeboth pros and cons.

“The Oak Bluffs facility is one of our gateways in,” Malkin said. Malkin went on to say unlike a private business, it was the SSA’s statutory obligation to maintain service to the Vineyard and that it would be a hardship on Oak Bluffs to be without the terminal and would further the already “detrimental” traffic situation in Vineyard Haven. Malkin went on to say even though the SSA was “burning” through $1 million “everytime we turn around” $500,000 was an acceptable cost to pay for getting the terminal back on line.

Tierney wasn’t strongly opposed to the idea.

Hardships the Vineyard may face aside, she said the “foremost responsibility is to the financial stability of the Steamship Authority so that we can provide goods and services to both islands… So our financial stability is of the utmost importance. We don’t know where we stand with the governor vis-a-vis the letter Bob just sent.”

The Vineyard can still receive goods, services, and people right now, she argued and said it would be a “horrible use of funds” during such a fiscal crisis.

“I think it’s financial suicide,” she said.

Nantucket representative Robert Ranney said the longer maintenance is deferred in Oak Bluffs, the more costly the work is likely to be going forward.

The board ultimately gave Amundsen approval to proceed with the project with the caveat a vote on a successful bidder would be coming eventually.