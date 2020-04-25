Saturday update: COVID-19 hospitalization goes from one to zero

On Friday Martha’s Vineyard Hospital had one COVID-19 hospitalization, but on Saturday that number dropped to zero. The U.S. Coast Guard made one medical evacuation from the hospital at 5 am Saturday to Massachusetts General Hospital with an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter, according to Petty Officer Zachary Hupp, who couldn’t disclose the patient’s name or medical details because of HIPAA restrictions. Boston Medflight Chief Operating Officer Andy Farkas said his company was unable to fly to the Vineyard recently due to unfavorable weather conditions. Petty Officer Hupp said the Coast Guard made another transport from Nantucket Cottage Hospital at 6:45 pm Friday.

The total number of patients tested at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital as of April 25 were 347. The total number of positive tests to date are 16 and the total number of negative tests are 324. There are seven pending tests