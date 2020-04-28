Packish: Terminal closure will ‘kill our town’

At a special meeting Tuesday morning, the Steamship Authority board acknowledged a letter from the Town of Oak Bluffs that criticized the SSA for maintenance shortcomings at the Oak Bluffs terminal and demanded immediate emergency repairs to save the economy of the town. The board did not discuss the contents of the letter and only lightly touched upon the subject of terminal repairs. After an engineering inspection, the Oak Bluffs terminal was deemed unsafe for vehicles following an examination of its wooden piers and caps. Mark Amundsen, SSA director of marine operations, previously estimated the cost of repair work at $500,000. Bids went out Monday and are expected to be reviewed by the board next Tuesday.

Following the board meeting, Oak Bluffs selectmen chair Brian Packish told The Times that while the letter bears his signature, it’s from the whole board. He said Town Administrator Bob Whritenour drafted the letter and all the board members edited it.

“While we are aware of the much-publicized financial difficulties of the Steamship Authority as a result of the lack of ridership this spring due to the COVID-19 virus,” the letter reads in part, “this cannot be used as reasoning to abandon Oak Bluffs for the summer. This community is also suffering from the complete economic shutdown, which was required to battle the virus. Our entire seasonal economy consists of small businesses depending on the arrival of visitors to stay afloat. Most of these businesses are facing great difficulty as a result of the closures, waiting for the opportunity to reopen to salvage a portion of the upcoming season and remain viable. To use the virus as a means for closing down Oak Bluffs for the year would multiply this damage and certainly be the death-knell for so very many of our local businesses. The town would take years to recover from such a catastrophe.”

The letter indicated closing the terminal for the season is out of the question and reliance on Vineyard Haven as the sole port for the season would be an economic miscalculation and a consequential mistake.

Packish, who listened to the meeting, later could barely hold back his disgust at the state of the Oak Bluffs terminal during an interview with The Times. He called it “appalling” the SSA hadn’t executed the repairs on the terminal sooner. But he said he was unsurprised the ferry line could be so reckless with the Oak Bluffs economy “especially in light of all the squandering they’re famous for.”

New Bedford representative Moira Tierney raised both the Oak Bluffs terminal and the subject of upper tier managerial pay cuts as areas the ferry line needed to look at in order to staunch its losses. She said she did not see enough effort in these areas from fellow board members.

“I happen to think we as a board are not focusing on the severe financial difficulty that we’re in,” she said “We’re in tough shape. It seems to me that our cost-cutting measures do not rise to the level to reflect the tough financial position that we’re in.”

Tierney pointed out the Baker Administration appears unlikely to aid the ferry line.

“The governor yesterday seemed to think that the Steamship Authority wasn’t his problem,” she said.

While she and chair Jim Malkin were in accord about the necessity of a new business plan to manage a potentially poor ridership recovery, one that could regress SSA economics back to “say the ‘70’s,” Malkin said they differed on the value of salary cuts for lead managers. Malkin said he and other board members have received employee letters that deem the subject “destabilizing and concerning.”

Tierney was unmoved. “I think we should employ any and every cost-saving technique that we can,” she said.

The board took no action on either the Oak Bluffs terminal or managerial pay.

General manager Bob Davis reminded the board the ferry line was losing $1 million per week.

“Is it $1 million or $1.5 million,” Tierney asked him.

Davis replied that lost revenue amounts to $1 million per week but weekly “disbursements” are $1.5 million.

Malkin didn’t find Davis’s answer to be entirely clear.

“What is our weekly cash burn rate? Is it $1 million or $1.5 million?” he asked.

“Closer to $1.5 million, on average,” Davis said.

There were a few economic positive notes during the meeting.

Davis told the board there had been a small uptick in contractor passengers and building material freight since the very recent rollback of some of the local construction moratorium restrictions. In a follow up to a previous board request that he tweak terms on a $10 million line of credit deal with Cape Cod Five, SSA Treasurer Mark Rozum told the board he was working with a different bank instead and expected to have something to share next week.