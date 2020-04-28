The Times print edition returns May 14

In two weeks, on May 14, the MV Times will be returning its print edition to subscribers’ mailboxes.

The Times suspended print operations with the April 2 issue in a cost-saving measure, but also with the safety of readers in mind because most readers get their print edition through the mail at Island Post Offices. In the interim, The Times newsroom staff has continued its robust coverage of the pandemic and other Island issues by providing its newsletter, The Minute, on a daily basis and updating our website dozens of times each day.

Many of you have responded with both kind words and financial contributions that are helping to stem the loss of advertising revenue. That’s an effort that will have to continue into the future as Times’ owners Peter and Barbara Oberfest explore all available options.

“As much as we value the opportunities that our website and newsletter formats have allowed in covering the pandemic, newspapers belong in print,” Publisher Peter Oberferst said. “We’re optimistic about the Island starting a cautious, new upward trajectory and we want to be part of it, alongside all our readers and advertisers.”

The Times site has a dedicated page to COVID-19 coverage that includes a timeline where you can follow how this historic virus has affected Martha’s Vineyard since our first story was published Feb. 12.

“We’ve been thrilled by the response to our daily ‘newspaper,’ The Minute, and by the impressive traffic we’ve seen at MVTimes.com. (It has doubled over the last two months),” Associate Publisher Jamie Kageleiry said. “The news is happening so fast lately, and I’m proud that we’ve kept our reporters, web producers, and editors working seven days a week to keep our community up-to-date. That said, we know people like reading the print MVTimes, and are looking forward to publishing a print newspaper again.”

You can continue to support community journalism with a contribution here and an annual subscription to The Times is available here for $40 per year, which includes online access.