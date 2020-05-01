Saudade: News from and for the Brazilian community/Notícias de e para a comunidade brasileira

A tradução deste artigo se encontra no final da versão em inglês

I recently read that one of the lessons that COVID-19 will teach the world is that the sense of certainty we might have had will likely dissipate. These unprecedented times that we are all experiencing will teach us many things. After speaking with a lot of people in the Island’s Brazilian community, I came to realize that resilience will be number one.

For the first time in six years of writing this column, everyone I spoke with didn’t want me to publish their names. To translate to the Island community as a whole how some of the Brazilian Islanders are feeling at this moment, I decided to write the many things I heard without attributing to anyone. Here is a bullet point list:

Uncertainty about summer. Summer is generally the time when folks work a lot to weather the winter, save money, etc., and with a lot of people canceling their summer rentals and homeowners deciding not to come this year, it has impacted the house cleaning, maintenance, landscaping business prospects, and people are wary of what their possibilities of survival will be going forward. To clarify, undocumented immigrants are not eligible for any federal or state help (unemployment being an example as when applying, you have to provide green card information). I heard how grateful everyone is for the food banks, but that is one of the few resources undocumented immigrants have access to right now. Most Brazilians are adhering to the stay-at-home orders, and please don’t judge an entire community based on a selected few who didn’t take the rules seriously. I heard this one a lot. Fear that people will make that assumption and potential discrimination. As an incredibly warm community, they desperately miss their church communities, the ability to host people in their homes, hug the ones they love, and cannot wait until we no longer need to refrain from touching one another. A deep appreciation for educators and everyone who has helped the families with their children. A lot of parents said they didn’t feel equipped to navigate online learning, hold their children accountable, and provide ways that would help their children channel their frustrations. The parents of senior high school students felt especially crippled as the high school graduation for them symbolizes so much as often their children are the first in the family to progress in their studies. Appreciation for being able to go back to work. I kept hearing men tell me that they felt like caged birds compounded by fear of not being able to provide for their families.

Portuguese translation – Tradução em português

Li recentemente que uma das lições que o vírus COVID-19 ensinará ao mundo é que o senso de certeza que poderíamos até ter no passado provavelmente desaparecerá. Esses tempos penosos que estamos vivendo, nos ensinarão muitas coisas. Depois de conversar com muitas pessoas na comunidade brasileira da ilha, percebi que a resiliência será a número um.

Pela primeira vez em seis anos escrevendo esta coluna, todos com quem falei não queriam que eu publicasse seus nomes. Para traduzir para a comunidade da ilha como um todo como alguns dos brasileiros na ilha estão se sentindo neste momento, decidi escrever as muitas coisas que ouvi sem atribuir a ninguém. Aqui está uma lista de marcadores: