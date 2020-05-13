Canceled seasonal events

Updated May 11

Due to concerns about the coronavirus, here is a list of event cancellations for the 2020 season on Martha’s Vineyard:

Entire season: Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse

May

May 16: Martha’s Vineyard Marathon, Half-Marathon, and Two-Person Half-Marathon Relay

May 23-24: Vineyard Artisans Festival

May 30-31: Fly Rod Striped Bass Catch and Release Tournament from M.V. Rod and Gun Club

June

June 4: Best of the Vineyard awards party

June 6: Annual Cross-Island Hike from M.V. Land Bank

June 7, 14, 21, 28: Vineyard Artisans Festival

June 11: Taste of the Vineyard Gourmet Stroll from Vineyard Trust

June 13: Patron’s Party and Auction from Vineyard Trust

June 14: Car-B-Q Classic car show

June 27: Evening of Discovery from M.V. Museum

July

July 4: Fourth of July Parade and Fireworks from Town of Edgartown

July 4: Annual Run the Chop road race from Murdick’s Fudge

July 8: Tisbury Street Fair

July 10: Generations Picnic from Vineyard Trust

July 11-12: Vineyard Cup Regatta from Sail M.V.

July 12-13: Annual Golf Tournament and Cocktail Party from M.V. Hospital

July 24-26: Beach Road Weekend Festival

August

August 2-3: Islanders Write event at Featherstone

August 7-15: Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival

August 13-16, 22-25: Built on Stilts Dance Festival

August 15: Annual Sullivan 5K Run/Walk, Kids’ Dash, and Diaper Derby from M.V. Hospital

August 19: Grand Illumination from the M.V. Camp Meeting Association

August 20-23: Agricultural Fair in West Tisbury

August 21: Annual Fireworks show from the Oak Bluffs Fireman’s Civic Association

September

Sept. 12: Vineyard Triathlon

October

Oct. 2-4: Martha’s Vineyard Oyster Festival

Oct. 21-25: Martha’s Vineyard Food & Wine Festival