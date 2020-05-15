Vineyard tests for everybody coming

Modeled after drive-through influenza clinic plans Vineyard boards of health have kept at the ready, a drive-through COVID-19 clinic at the high school is expected to be operational by the end of May. Medical testing colossus Quest Diagnostics will furnish thousands of tests for the clinic, which will be run cooperatively among Island Healthcare, the Vineyard’s health boards, EMS and emergency management officials, and others.

“Ultimately the goal is to provide testing for every individual on the Island who would like to be tested,” Tisbury Health Agent Maura Valley said at a Zoom conference Friday afternoon.

Valley, like every other speaker, tipped her hat to Stephen Rusckowski , Quest Diagnostics CEO, Chairman and President and to Deborah O’Hara Rusckowski, a nurse; they are Edgartown residents. Deborah Rusckowski explained that through their friendship with Edgartown selectman Michael Donaroma, they were able to set a project in motion where they will channel the nasal swab tests necessary to make the clinic a reality.

Edgartown Health Agent Matt Poole described the clinic as for those who have no symptoms or those who harbor suspicions about infection. Unlike the testing the hospital does, he described the utility of the drive through testing initiative as “more of a surveillance and prevention focused effort.”

“We are a major force, providing testing throughout the country,” Stephen Rusckowski said. “Currently we have done about 20 percent of the U.S.’s testing for COVID-19. And in specific states like Massachusetts we have a larger presence. In the state of Massachusetts we’ve done about 45 percent of the state’s tests.”

Rusckowski went on to say on March 18, as he said Gov. Charlie Baker reminded him, the commonwealth had only 800 tests “total in aggregate.”

Today, Rusckowski said he was “proud to say” the company’s Marlboro facility is executing “about 5,000 per day” and in a couple weeks it would double that number. By the end of June he expects the number to double again.

The tests Quest Diagnostics will provide to the Vineyard are PCR or a “molecular test” that “essentially determines whether you have the virus or do not have the virus, period.” The test is performed via nasal swab, he said, as opposed to through drawn blood, which determines if someone has developed antibodies to the virus.

Deborah Ruscowski said she had no compunctions about joining frontline medical workers to support the clinic.

“I welcome the opportunity of helping out on the drive-through testing line,” she said.

She went on to say she was “honored to serve the Vineyard in this time of need and uncertainty.”

Island Healthcare CEO Cynthia Mitchell, a West Tisbury selectman, said the drive-through clinic would be by appointment only with pre-registration required.

She described it as a drive-through tent where a “self-swab test” is performed.

Stephen Rusckowski said he expected overnight turnarounds on results.

On behalf of the bank’s employees and the bank’s foundation, Martha’s Vineyard Bank president and CEO James Anthony said $100,000 of support will be given to the testing project to make sure all Islanders can be tested “regardless of their ability to pay,” he said.

“Our institution is about one quarter of one percent the size of Quest Diagnostics,” he said, “so I feel like I’m standing among giants…”

This is a developing story.