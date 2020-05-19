Island libraries working to reopen

With Gov. Charlie Baker’s reopening of some businesses and his “safer at home” order, libraries will be allowed to offer some services beginning Monday, May 25. But don’t expect to head to your favorite Island library just yet.

Although Baker has approved curbside service, Island libraries aren’t quite ready to reopen this Monday. According to Edgartown library director Lisa Sherman, the six Island libraries are working toward a system of contactless pickup and delivery that follows the guidelines Baker has outlined.

“We will plan to introduce these services when we are able to meet the mandatory safety standards outlined in the state reopening plan,” Sherman said on behalf of the Martha’s Vineyard Library Association. “We are consulting with local public health officials as well as following guidance created specifically for libraries for safe handling of circulating materials.”

Though it may not be Monday, library patrons can look forward to an eventual reopening when the time is right. “This week we will be working with our local boards and hope to determine a timeline for providing these services in the coming weeks,” Sherman said.