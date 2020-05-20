Saudade: News from and for the Brazilian community/Notícias de e para a comunidade brasileira

1 of 2

A tradução deste artigo se encontra no nosso site: mvtimes.com/category/portuguese—translation/.

If feels nice to see The MV Times in the print form again. Lately, I have been celebrating life in the little details that bring me comfort and joy — the gestures and happenings that remind us that this too shall pass, what resembles some sense of normalcy, and that sense that we are truly going to be OK, eventually. The sun and beautiful weather have certainly also contributed to the collective hopeful feeling.

This column is once again about the Census 2020 and its importance. The U.S. Census Bureau has taken significant steps to ensure that everyone living in the U.S. understands the importance of responding to the Census. This video in Portuguese, bit.ly/2yNZroD, put out by the U.S. Census, aims to clarify any questions one might have. To respond to the Census is an easy and rapid process — it takes around 10 minutes, and you can respond to it 24 hours a day using a computer, tablet, or cell phone. You can also answer the questions by phone in Portuguese, or if you choose, answer by paper. Please keep in mind that all your personal information is confidential. Federal law protects your answers, and such answers can only be used for statistical purposes; your answers cannot be used against you by any governmental agency or by the courts. This column is another attempt to reinforce the importance for all Brazilian nationals of responding to the 2020 Census, which will serve, among other factors, for the future redistribution of resources from the federal government to our local communities, which consequently aids all the agencies that provide all the much-sought-out services our community needs.

Please watch the video with the explanations about the Census in Portuguese, and after that, please answer the questionnaire online. To access the 2020 Census questionnaire in Portuguese, visit my2020census.gov. On that page, click on the globe icon, and select the language name, or click on the language name at the bottom of any screen. If you are using a smartphone, when you enter the my2020census.gov website, touch the three horizontal lines in the upper right corner of the window, press “English” and select the name of the desired language. Do you need additional help? For assistance with the 2020 Census, or to respond by phone, call 844-474-2020. Calls are answered in English, Spanish, Chinese, Vietnamese, Korean, Russian, Arabic, Tagalog, Polish, French, Haitian Creole, Portuguese, and Japanese.