A motorcycle operator has been airlifted from the Vineyard after colliding with a car on North Road in Chilmark. Chilmark Fire Chief Jeremy Bradshaw said the call came in just before 3 pm. The car appeared to have been exiting a driveway or private road when the accident occurred, Chief Bradshaw said. He added it did not appear as though anyone in the car suffered injuries. The name of the motorcycle operator hasn’t been released.

This is a developing story.