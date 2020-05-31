Floyd killing sparks Oak Bluffs rally

1 of 16

Scores of people gathered in Dennis Alley Park (also known as Waban park) Sunday morning in condemnation of the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

That officer, Derek Chauvin, according to the Star Tribune, has been charged with third degree murder and second degree manslaughter after video showed him pressing his knee into Floyd’s neck as Floyd, handcuffed and on the ground, said he couldn’t breathe. In contrast to riotous protests across the country, those gathered in Oak Bluffs exercised peaceful criticism of racial injustice dealt not only to Floyd, but as many speakers noted, to countless others in systemic fashion.

Bullhorn in hand, Oak Bluffs resident Ebony Goldwire broke down recalling a segment of video she watched of Floyd’s killing.

“I have actually not been able to watch George Floyd’s murder in it’s entirety,” Goldwire said. “I have not been able to stomach it. I’ve only been able to watch clips. And it was Thursday morning [when] I was finally able to see the clip when he cried out for his mother. And in that moment I saw my son and I promised myself that would not be his reality.”

Angella Henry, whose son Danroy Henry was shot by a police officer in Pleasantville, New York, in 2010, said “nothing has changed” since then.

“Our son died on the street. George Floyd died on the street. You cannot go back to your house today the same way that you came here,” Henry said. “You need to go back with the desire, the fire, to create change. Vote. Bring somebody to vote. Bring somebody to register to vote. Do something other than being here today. This is just a start. A line has been drawn in the sand. What side are you on?”

Oak Bluffs resident Eric Turner told The Times he came to the rally because he was “just tired of this whole situation…it’s a tragedy what happened to George Floyd. That’s why I’m here.”

Turner went on to say, “I like the idea that this is a peaceful demonstration. This is a peaceful protest. So I’m all in favor of that. I don’t advocate violence but something’s got to be done. It’s a sad situation.”

Rally organizer Kiely Rigali told The Times she was pleased with the turnout at the rally. “I was really happy that the community came out and that people were able to have the platform to tell their stories. We have an amazing community of diversity and activism.”

After Angella Henry spoke, Rigali said another mother, who chose not to address the crowd, told her she’d lost a son to unjustified police force.

“Two moms,” Rigali said. “That’s unacceptable.”

Another rally is planned Monday at 5 pm at Five Corners in Vineyard Haven.

Oak Bluffs planning board chair Ewell Hopkins expressed dismay at the rally. On a sidewalk across Seaview Avenue from the park, Hopkins told the Times the rally was “well-meaning” but in violation of Gov. Charlie Baker’s prohibition on gatherings of more than 10 people. He described the event as orchestrated through “blatant white privilege.” Hopkins later told The Times “we all found out, us elected officials, last night.” Hopkins argued public health was put at risk.

“I have no criticism of the people who attended,” he said and added he felt they assumed town officials were aware of the event. Parks and recreation chair Amy Billings and Oak Bluffs Police Chief Erik Blake only learned about the rally last night, according to Hopkins.

“I was disturbed to hear my police chief had not even been contacted,” Hopkins said. “We’re working our butts off to keep people safe in the Town of Oak Bluffs,” he said, but he argued the event flew in the face of that work because, among other things, there was no public health plan for it.

“I don’t think a black person would have done something like this — so unorganized,” he said.

He went on to say had it been set up by an organization like the NAACP, proper steps would have been taken.

Hopkins pointed out some members of the Douglas family had properly sought permits for a different sort of rally in Vineyard Haven earlier during the pandemic. Social media criticism mostly upended that effort, he said, and while he did not agree with the philosophy behind that gathering, he respected the effort to secure a permit for it. Compared with Sunday’s rally, he said “there’s a hypocrisy there I struggle with. It’s not about permission. It’s about keeping people safe.”

Rigali, a Vineyard public school teacher who’s in her fifth year on Vineyard, said she selected the park because of there have “been to other protests and assemblies in the field” and because it had a lot of space for social distancing.

She said she also thought Oak Bluffs was appropriate because of its “amazing, deep-rooted black culture.”

Rigali went on to say, “I felt that it’s our right to assemble. We have the right to assemble.”

The event, she said, came together swiftly. “I do not want to disrespect or offend anybody by not including them in this,” she said. It was “organized in less than 24 hours. Sometimes there is an urgency of now.”

She noted everyone was wearing masks.

Rigali said she spoke with the Oak Bluffs police prior to the event and invited them to stand with others at the rally.

She said she conveyed to the department it was going to be a peaceful assembly and COVID-19 safety measures would be undertaken.

Chief Blake could not be immediately reached for comment.

Hopkins produced a screenshot of an email response from Chief Blake to Billings and Oak Bluffs selectmen chair Brian Packish that read, “Amy, What protest? I’m not aware of what you are talking about.”

The time stamp is 8:34 am Saturday.