Stop & Shop employee tests positive for COVID-19

A Vineyard Haven Stop & Shop employee has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the grocery chain’s manager of external communications and community relations Maria Fruci.

In an email to The Times, Fruci wrote that this is the only Stop & Shop employee that has tested positive for COVID-19 on Martha’s Vineyard.

“We have conducted an extensive deep cleaning of the entire store in strict accordance with [Centers for Disease Control] guidelines,” Fruci said.

In addition to having the store deep-cleaned, the employee will not return to work until they are cleared as no longer contagious for COVID-19 per state and CDC guidelines. Fruci did not provide a date of when the employee tested positive for COVID-19 or when the store was cleaned.

Tisbury health agent Maura Valley could not immediately be reached for comment.

Fruci added that “out of an abundance of caution” any employees who were in close contact with the affected employee have been asked to self-quarantine, but Fruci did not specify how many employees were in close contact. Any other employees who feel sick are being asked to stay home. All are continuing to be paid.

Stop & Shop is also providing gloves, masks, and hand sanitizer, as well as guidance on enhanced hand washing and hygiene protocols; requiring employees to wear masks or appropriate face coverings; employing robust cleaning and sanitizing procedures at each store, including disinfecting high touchpoint areas throughout the day; offering disinfecting wipes near the store entrance so customers can wipe down carriages, hand baskets; and ScanIt! devices before use; have installed clear plastic guards at registers for added protection; implementing customer capacity limits and one-way aisles in every store; and using signs, in-store announcements, and other measures to encourage social distancing within their stores.

“Grocery stores are an essential community service, and nothing is more important to us than the health of our associates and customers,” Fruci wrote.