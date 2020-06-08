Island shops, inns, restaurants open their doors

A sense of normalcy is back on-Island as you can browse Bunch of Grapes again, dine outside Sharky’s, and book a room at the Mansion House as many Island restaurants, hotels, inns, Airbnbs, and retail shops opened their doors Monday to kick off phase two of the state’s reopening plan.

Gov. Charlie Baker announced this weekend that June 8 would begin step one of phase two, dubbed “cautious,” of the reopening plan. Step one, which began Monday, includes opening of retail stores, childcare, day camps, lodging such as hotels and inns, youth sports, and outdoor seated dining at restaurants.

While these industries have returned, they all come with strict restrictions.

Retail stores are only allowed eight people, including staff, per 1,000 square feet of indoor space and up to 40 percent of the store’s maximum occupancy. Stores must ensure separation of six feet or more between individuals where possible, fitting rooms must be closed, and customers are not allowed to try on clothes.

“It’s been a pretty slow start,” said Basics owner Erin Tiernan. Now open under limited hours for in-person shopping, the clothing store will also continue to offer curbside pickup and personal shopping appointments. “We’re easing into it,” Tiernan said. “Our staff needs to ease into it too — it’s a big change for them.”

Bunch of Grapes, which had a successful GoFundMe campaign to get it through the lean months, has also opened its doors, though only to four customers at a time. The Vineyard Haven bookstore has seen business even in their first day of reopening. “We’ve had one or two people in at any given time,” said store manager Molly Coogan. “We’re asking that everyone use hand sanitizer at the door as they come in, and we’re reminding customers that we can’t disinfect the books.”

Island Music in Vineyard Haven has reopened under Baker’s restrictions as well, allowing only five shoppers to enter at once. “We’re kind of trying to figure it out as it goes,” said employee Rich Giaimo. “We anticipate people coming in without masks, and we’re not okay with that.” Store employees won’t hesitate to ask customers to “go get a mask and come back.” There is also the matter of customers who wish to try out an instrument in-store. According to Island Music manager Becky Williams, the store will set any instruments that have been used aside for a couple of days for disinfection.

Restaurateur JB Blau, who owns Copper Wok, two Sharky’s Cantinas, MV Chowder Co., and Loft told The Times that Sharky’s in Edgartown is open for dining on its patio and plans to have a “dining oasis” in a sectioned off area of the parking lot pending town approval. For now Sharky’s, Loft, and the Chowder Co. in Oak Bluffs will remain closed.

“We’ll have kind of an all-star effort in Edgartown,” Blau said. “We’re consolidating our whole staff…hiring is a little bit of a challenge right now.”

Blau said to do proper six-foot distancing between tables vastly reduced the number of people

allowed in the restaurant, but he did say it was a start. Blau is also an operating partner at Sea Smoke Barbecue and said that the restaurant will be offering takeout as well as two tables outside for people to eat at. Copper Wok will also be focused on takeout.

“Hours are going to be changing fast and furious,” Blau said. “We’re going to be adding more hours, more day shifts as we get people back on the payroll.”

The lodging industry, which includes hotels, motels, and short-term rentals such as Airbnb and VRBO, is able to start taking reservations, but the hotel operator must tell the person making the reservation the state’s policy of urging self-quarantining for 14 days. It will be up to customers to self-comply. The lodging industry must also adhere to strict protocols on enhanced cleaning. Onsite amenities such as restaurants and pools must operate according to the phase two reopening guidelines. Weddings, business events, and other gatherings will not be allowed.

The Mansion House in Vineyard Haven is back open and co-owner Josh Goldstein said the hotel has even brought back some employees.

“Thank goodness the phones are ringing and it’s not cancellations. After 10 weeks of nothing but refunds…we’re cautiously optimistic,” Goldstein said. “We’re good, we’re cleaning like crazy, we’re hitting all the high contact points, we’re thrilled that our year-round staff is here and coming back when we need them. We’re looking forward to keeping everything clean and healthy and happy.”

Step two, which will start depending on positive public health metrics, will allow restaurants to serve guests indoors, and allow for close contact personal services such as nail salons, massage therapy, and tanning salons to open.

Intern Shelby Regan contributed to this story.