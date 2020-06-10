O.B. town hall set at $13.4 million

Oak Bluffs voters will once again decide on a new town hall project, this time with a $13,380,344 price tag.

Selectmen heard from Ned Collier and Stephen Moore of Icon Architecture, who shared a video rendering of the proposed town hall project. The project would keep the frame of the current town hall, but adds a new floor, a new selectmen’s meeting room, new entrances, completely redesigned department offices, and other significant changes.

In March, selectmen selected East Falmouth–based Dellbrook JKS as its construction manager at risk (CMAR). Dellbrook JKS worked with Icon Architecture to come up with the $13.4 million cost in advance of the annual town meeting on June 16. By having a CMAR, the town was able to establish a maximum project cost for voters to decide on.

The decision for a CMAR comes after a lengthy and failed process to build a new town hall. In 2017, town voters approved $9.8 million for a new town hall, but the following year, two separate bids for the project came in over budget, the last being as high as $11.1 million. A vote to approve an additional $1.3 million was shot down by voters at a special election in November. Town offices have been located at the former Oak Bluffs elementary school since 2000.

“The cost has come in a little bit higher than what our comfort level was when we first started,” town administrator Robert Whritenour said, but added that interest rates are low now and that construction costs will just keep rising: “It’s actually a much better time now to move ahead economically than it was even a year ago.”

At a meeting in March, Collier and Moore said that if the previous town hall project was built now, it would cost around $14 million.

The full price tag of the new project was set at $14.3 million, but selectmen decided to not include fixtures such as a backup generator, geothermal heating and cooling, additional landscaping and stormwater infrastructure, and a standing seam roof, which knocked off $936,900. Whritenour said these extras were something the town could add in the future if desired. There is also room on the roof of the proposed project to add solar panels.

If approved at town meeting, construction would most likely begin on Oct. 9, with a completion date of September 2021.

Closing Circuit Avenue to cars

Oak Bluffs may see Circuit Avenue closed off to car traffic on the weekends this summer.

As the coronavirus pandemic upends businesses and events, towns are coming up with creative ways to help keep the Island economy running. At Tuesday’s meeting, Ritz owner Larkin Stallings and other town business owners spoke with selectmen about potentially closing Circuit Avenue to car traffic and opening it as a pedestrian-only zone from Friday night to Sunday night.

“What I’m asking for is an opportunity for those of us that have been hurt the most by the pandemic. Those of us in the restaurants, those of us in small retail. Give us a shot at getting something caught up on this,” Stallings said. “All we’re asking for now is a little bit of leeway.”

Stallings also said it would give people the ability to actually socially distance themselves.

While several downtown businesses were on board with the idea, including the Oak Bluffs Association (OBA), which voted to recommend the street be closed, there were some dissenting voices. Corner Store owner Luke Debettencourt and Phillip’s Hardware co-owner Donna Leon said closing down Circuit Ave., even on the weekends, would hurt their businesses.

“It’s very clear this is not an easy decision to make,” OBA executive director Christie Todd said. “There are businesses that are affected positively, businesses that are affected negatively.”

Todd added that Reliable Market would also have to sacrifice some parking spots which they depend on.

Selectmen decided to hold a public hearing at their next meeting, Friday at 3 pm, to give others a chance to express their views. While Stallings requested the whole weekend, after discussion, selectmen felt it was best to try only Sundays first.

In other business, Oak Bluffs restaurants looking to expand to patio or outside seating on their property can now apply for town approval through an alteration of premises application.

If restaurants already have outdoor seating as part of their license approved now, they will not need to get new approval from the board of selectmen. All restaurants have to go to the board of health before opening, to be certified.

Through Gov. Charlie Baker’s order, the public hearing process for alteration of premises has been waived, as well as the Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission approval.

“All that needs to happen is the application goes to the board of selectmen, and the board of selectmen is able to approve that,” Whritenour said.

Selectmen scheduled a meeting at 3 pm Friday to approve several applications.