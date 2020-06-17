Saudade: News from and for the Brazilian community/Notícias de e para a comunidade brasileira

A tradução deste artigo se encontra no nosso site: mvtimes.com/category/portuguese—translation/.

After almost two months, the state of New York managed to reduce the daily death rate of nearly 800 deaths per day to 23. The number of hospitalizations and new cases are also in the low digits, and only 1 percent of the 50,000 daily tests are positive in the state. The reason I am mentioning New York is that the state was one of the most affected areas in the U.S. Even though we are starting to see numbers go down in daily deaths, hospitalizations, and positive tests in some states, we are still in a pandemic — there is no cure or a vaccine, which means that we still need to approach the situation with a lot of care.

It is easy to forget, though, as many restaurants, stores, and parks begin to reopen in Massachusetts. No, things didn’t, nor will they, go back to what they were less than six months ago for the foreseeable future, but the good weather coupled with better news might lead us to forget the severity of COVID-19. I believe I am also not alone in my being loath to wear masks, especially when it is hot out, and all I want to do is take a deep breath of fresh spring air, but that is how things are right now, for my safety and the safety of those around me.

On June 12, Brazil became the country in the world with the second most deaths from COVID-19. According to the Ministry of Health in a statement released on Friday, Brazil reached the mark of 41,828 deaths from coronavirus, surpassing the U.K. The country, second also in confirmed cases of contagion (828,810), is the most affected in Latin America, where the diagnosed cases exceeded a total of 1.5 million.

But the human repercussions of the pandemic in the country go beyond the current economic disaster faced by Brazilian citizens. Every time I read the news regarding Brazil and the pandemic, I am taken by desperation and anger, not just because my entire family lives in Brazil, and I worry about their well-being, but because all of this could have been prevented if only the ones in charge had made it a priority to tackle the virus with the severity it requires, like so many other countries around the globe did. Many of the countries that took such an approach are now reaping the fruits of their sacrifices and leadership.

This week’s column is to inform people about the COVID-19 tests happening at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School, Monday through Saturday, from 9 am to 4 pm, by appointment only. The flyer in this week’s column is in Portuguese, and it has all of the information one needs in order to call to make an appointment, what to have, and to do when you have a scheduled appointment. I spoke with Cynthia Mitchell from Island Health Care, and the one thing that she wanted me to emphasize is that regardless of people’s immigration status or insurance, everyone can schedule a test — people’s ID information or test results will not be shared with any authorities. I urge anyone to take advantage of this opportunity, whether it is for you or someone you know; pass it on.

We are all relearning how to approach every aspect of life, and among many opinions, different polarizations, and infinite uncertainties, we only know that everything will be different in our lives from now on. Nobody knows how to deal with these times. No one even imagined that something of this dimension could occur in our lifetime. Nobody even feared this reality, so unknown. We are all living in trial and error in some way. Little by little, we will start again. We all hold on to what gives us the incentive to keep on going; may faith and optimism help us all.