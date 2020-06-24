Satisfy your sweet tooth

1 of 9

When I went to Vermont for a little vacation, I looked up some healthy dessert recipes to try out over the summer. These days I am watching what I eat, but I don’t want to sacrifice foods that I love.

Chocolate chip cookies are one of my favorite treats, and I was thrilled to find a low-calorie recipe that does not sacrifice the flavor of the cookies. I found this recipe for Yogurt Chocolate Chip Cookies on allrecipes.com, which substituted the yogurt for milk and eggs. I switched out the shortening with coconut oil, and used one cup of brown sugar rather than using a total of two-and-a-half cups of white and brown sugar.

Unlike milk and eggs, the yogurt chocolate chip cookies are less filling and much softer. The calorie count is 135 per cookie, and 18.4 grams of total carbohydrates. The cookies take little time to prepare and cook, so it makes for a fun and easy recipe to try on a Sunday afternoon.

Yogurt Chocolate Chip Cookies

Makes approximately 2 dozen cookies.

1 cup brown sugar

¼ cup unsalted butter

¼ cup coconut oil

½ cup plain, nonfat yogurt

2 tsp. vanilla extract

1¾ cups all-purpose flour

½ tsp. baking soda

½ tsp. salt

2 cups semisweet chocolate chips

1 Tbsp. olive oil

First, preheat the oven to 375°. Mix the brown sugar, butter, and coconut oil in a medium bowl with a wooden spoon. Use a fork to help blend in the coconut oil, because it tends to form chunks. Once blended into a brown paste, stir in the yogurt and vanilla until it becomes light brown. Add the flour, baking soda, and salt into the creamy mixture and blend together until it becomes light and fluffy. Then mix in the chocolate chips.

On a large sheet pan, apply the olive oil until evenly greased, to prevent the cookies from sticking to the pan; you can also use cooking spray. Use a tablespoon to help ball the dough, and space the balls two inches apart on the baking sheet. Bake 10 minutes for each batch.

Remove from the oven, and carefully place the cookie on a cooling rack. Since these cookies use yogurt instead of milk, the cookies will be easy to break apart. The edges of the cookies will brown when cooked through, and will take 5 minutes to harden after taking them out of the oven. Once they are cooled, you will notice, the softness of the cookies keeps days after baking.