Vineyard gives Schilling surprise salute

Tisbury Fire Chief John Schilling received an all-Island surprise tribute Monday night at Veterans Memorial Park. After 40 years on the Tisbury Fire Department, 18 as chief, Monday marked Schilling’s final duty evening.

Led by Tisbury Ambulance Coordinator Tracey Jones, Schilling’s friends, family, and colleagues plotted many days in advance to lure him out to where thanks could be shown in a big way. Just after 9 pm a page went out for an illegal burn at the park. Schilling looked genuinely stunned when he didn’t find an illegal burn but instead found himself walking through a corridor of blaring fire apparatus from every department on the Vineyard. And beyond that, a field of masked and applauding firefighters, EMS personnel, and well-wishers. And beside them, a stationary convoy of police and sheriff’s vehicles, blue lights blazing.

“He had no idea,” Jones exclaimed as Schilling walked out to meet all those who gathered to honor him.

Such was the respect for the chief, that the effort to surprise him remained a secret in six fire departments, six police departments, four EMS departments, the Dukes County Sheriff’s Office, and amongst friends and family.

Schilling spoke briefly through the mic of Tisbury Engine 622. He expressed his thanks and said he’s still processing the closure of his 18 year tour as chief. He then went out into the field to extend his thanks and shared a few elbow bumps.

Schilling joined the Tisbury Fire Department in 1980 under the leadership of Richard “Dick” Clark. He was promoted to lieutenant in 1987, captain in 1993, assistant chief in 2000, and chief in 2002.

When he joined and under much of his tenure, the fire station was by the Post Office near Five Corners.

“When the call would go out, there were enough guys working in town that people would run from all over town, literally, to the station,” he said. “That’s the way things were at that point in time. Main Street was the center of commercial year round activity.”

Schilling recalled many of those firefighters as they scrambled to fire calls.

“Les [Leland] the pharmacist, of course Dick [Clark] was at Brickman’s at the head of the street, and Ken Ward coming out of the insurance office, Ed Colligan at the appliance store, Bob Tilton down at the hardware store — it was that early community vision you had of volunteer fire departments.”

Schilling described it as a “more innocent time” when firefighters still rode on the backs of trucks. In one such trip, he recalled traveling to Chilmark on the back of a truck to fight a fire at the Allen Farm.

“It was a wonder none of us ever got hurt by what we did.”

Schilling received quite a nod in his fire career from the get-go when he was asked to join the Legion company, a special fire unit founded by WWI veterans and re-upped by WWII veterans.

“I had come up through the ranks in my company,” he said. “I was a member of the Legion Pumper. And I was the first non-Legionaire to get on the Legion Pumper, Engine 3.”

The crew was starting to “mature” and young vets weren’t falling in behind them, he said, and the decision to modify the criteria for being on the pumper crew ensued.

“So I was the first non-Legion member of that company, when I joined in 1980.”

He eventually rose to captain of the company.

“Company captain is the most fun in the fire department,” he said.

Schilling’s ascension to the top of the department began when Assistant Fire Chief Allan Davie prepared to retire.

“We had an assistant chief who was aging out and the chief approached me — would I consider stepping into the assistant chief role? And we all knew, he [the chief] was aging out 18 months from there.”

So it was something of a double ask.

“This was a big step here,” he said.Schilling, who was employed as an insurance agent, and beginning to see trends in that industry that ran counter to his “own personal philosophies,” realized a new opportunity presented itself even though the chief’s job was part time in those days.

“My wife and I talked about that for a while and looked at it as an opportunity…,” he said.

Former Tisbury Fire Chief Dick Clark said the choice to pick Schilling as his replacement was simple.

“I thought he was the best available for the job,” he said.

Fast forward 18 years and Chief Clark remains pleased with his decision to leave the department in Schilling’s hands.

“He’s done great,” he said. I think his replacement will do a good job.”

That new chief is Greg Leland, who was sworn in on Monday by town clerk Hillary Conklin.

Leland said Schilling saw something in him and helped him develop as a fire officer. He commended the culture of continuous training Schilling has instilled in the department and made note of the “uncanny” trust his department has in him.

“He pretty much has the highest moral character of anyone I’ve seen in this field,” Leland said.