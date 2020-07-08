Poet’s Corner: Haikus from coronavirus pandemic time

When a bud opens

Is it truly in flower

If no one is there?

–David Forbes

*

Gilligan’s Island

Isolated family

Save me professor

–Theresa Holmes

*

empty main street in

Falmouth only things missing

are the tumbleweeds

–Michael Francis Oliviera

*

The Big Wave

I paddled out far,

I am ripping the big wave.

I am good at it.

–Gray Waldman, Chilmark School kindergartener

*

My sewing machine

no longer receives a rest

just mask after mask

–Rita Zienkiewicz

The Poet’s Corner is seeking haikus related to this era of coronavirus. The haiku is a short poem of just three lines, the first and third of which have five syllables; the middle line has seven. Poems from Island poets and writers are welcome. Send your work to Poet’s Corner facilitator Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.