Poet’s Corner: Haikus from coronavirus pandemic time

When a bud opens
Is it truly in flower
If no one is there?
–David Forbes
*
Gilligan’s Island
Isolated family
Save me professor
–Theresa Holmes
*
empty main street in
Falmouth only things missing
are the tumbleweeds
–Michael Francis Oliviera
*
The Big Wave
I paddled out far,
I am ripping the big wave.
I am good at it.
–Gray Waldman, Chilmark School kindergartener
*
My sewing machine
no longer receives a rest
just mask after mask
–Rita Zienkiewicz
The Poet’s Corner is seeking haikus related to this era of coronavirus. The haiku is a short poem of just three lines, the first and third of which have five syllables; the middle line has seven. Poems from Island poets and writers are welcome. Send your work to Poet’s Corner facilitator Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.