Patient Centric gets the greenlight

After a long wait, marijuana entrepreneur Geoff Rose got full and final approval from the state’s Cannabis Control Commission (CCC) Thursday for a medical marijuana operation in West Tisbury.

Through his company, Patient Centric, Rose has a dispensary on State Road and a grow facility on Dr. Fisher Road. Rose described the vote in favor of Patient Centric as unanimous. The Times hasn’t been able to immediately confirm this with the CCC.

Rose said he expects to begin cultivation on Monday. He estimated it will take 10 weeks for the plants to reach harvestable maturity. In the meantime, he has a laboratory and a commercial kitchen to get operational, he said. His employees are “primed and ready” to get the operation underway, he said. By mid-November, he hopes to have product ready.

“We’ll have a variety of flower and nonflower products,” he said. By flower products, he said, he meant cannabis products that were smokable, and by nonflower products, he meant edibles such as chocolates, fruit chews, and lozenges. The edibles will be vegan and gluten-free, he said.

“I’m excited that the patients finally get what they’ve been waiting for for 7.5 years,” he said.

While Rose’s medical dispensary hasn’t drawn much heat, the adult-use outlet that is slated for co-location with the medical dispensary at 510 State Road was criticized before the Martha’s Vineyard Commission by abutters last month for, among other things, the potential for excessive traffic. The MVC hasn’t ruled on the outlet yet. Rose does have a host community agreement approved with West Tisbury.