SSA bailout remains in supplemental budget

Both the state House and Senate have agreed to hold port communities of the Steamship Authority harmless from any budget deficits at the end of this year.

Since the pandemic reached the shores of the Cape and Islands in March, demand for the ferry service has dropped considerably and, as a result, the SSA is running at a deficit. The SSA, which was established by a legislative Enabling Act in 1960, generates its revenue through fares. Through that same legislation, if the authority runs at a deficit at the end of the year, each port community has to pay to make the agency whole.

Officials have predicted the SSA could finish the year as much as $60 million in the hole, but more recently that estimate has been pegged at $22 million. Without the budget amendment, the Vineyard would be on the hook for a 35% share or $7.7 million.

State Rep. Dylan Fernandes, D-Falmouth, and state senators Julian Cyr, D-Truro, and Susan Moran, D-Falmouth, worked to add the amendment to the state’s supplemental budget. It was approved by the Senate previously, but was just added to the House version of the supplemental budget Thursday.

“Residents of our district are already navigating financial uncertainty as a result of the

pandemic and cannot afford to take on the Steamship Authority’s deficits,” Fernandes said in a press release issued Monday. “This legislation not only keeps the boats

running, it keeps our towns afloat financially and saves local residents millions of

dollars. I was proud to team up with Senator Cyr and Senator Moran to get this

legislation over the finish line.”

Early on, Cyr and Fernandes asked Gov. Charlie Baker to assist the port communities, which include the Vineyard, Nantucket, Barnstable, Falmouth, and New Bedford.

The enabling legislation states that if the SSA operates at a deficit, the state treasurer covers the shortfall and has the ability to recoup the cost from the port town communities. Through the assessment, Dukes County and Nantucket would be responsible for paying 35% of the deficit and, and the towns of Barnstable, New Bedford, and Falmouth would be liable for 10% each. The legislation enacted on Thursday exempts port communities from any financial responsibility for Steamship Authority deficits accrued in 2020.

A spokesperson for the Baker Administration didn’t speak to the the governor’s disposition on the amendment but acknowledged it is on his desk and under review as part of the supplemental budget.