55Plus: Elder Law – How to minimize your taxes

Who likes paying taxes? No one! Below are some ways you may be able to minimize or avoid taxes:

REAL ESTATE TAXES

Abatements. Contact the assessor’s office to inquire.

The state “circuit breaker” program. If your taxes (plus 50 percent of water/sewer bills) exceed 25 pecent of your annual income, Massachusetts will reimburse you for part of the bill, up to $1,000.

INCOME TAXES

Maximize your medical deductions. For seniors who get a lot of care at home, or live in an assisted-living or nursing home, the cost of care may be a medical deduction.

Offset your gifting. Give tax-deferred money to children with less income, and balance it off by increasing the shares to the others from other assets, or consider giving your IRA to charity.

ESTATE TAXES

Don’t worry about it unless your estate will be worth more than $1 million when you pass away.

Give it away before you die. If you give away all your assets the day before you die, you will have reduced your taxable estate to zero and, therefore, your estate tax to zero.

For more information, please feel free to contact me at 508-860-1470 or abergeron@mirickoconnell.com.

Arthur P. Bergeron is an elder law attorney in the trusts and estates group at Mirick O’Connell.