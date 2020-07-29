Saudade: News from and for the Brazilian community/Notícias de e para a comunidade brasileira

1 of 5

A tradução deste artigo se encontra no nosso site: mvtimes.com/category/portuguese—translation/.

As I do every year on graduation, I asked some Brazilian students to share their perspectives about their time in high school, future plans, advice for other students. The 2020 class will always hold a special place in my heart; we started our Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School trajectory together. I am so humbly grateful for everything we experienced together. I trust that this entire class will conquer the world in their way, and truly make our world a better and safer place.

Stephany Ribeiro, one of the six recipients of the MVYouth Workforce Development Scholarship for Law Enforcement. Attending Western New England University.

At first, I was very disappointed, sad. It is finally my turn, and the celebration is not the traditional way, it’s not in the way it has been in all of the other years — I thought we wouldn’t even have graduation. The good thing is that we will have something, even if it’s different, celebrated. To be honest, I lost some of the excitement about graduation. I just want my diploma now. I understand the reason for being different — because of the virus, but it is sad.

One of the lessons I learned during my time in high school was always to chase my dreams. There was a time when my grades were low, I thought I was not going to learn enough English, I would be behind, but there were teachers who were always willing to help me, showing me that I can achieve the goals I set up to conquer as long as I give my all. My best moments happened during the four years, even if it was between tears and joys, traveling, taking classes, every moment had its importance. I plan to graduate from college, of course, and maybe after college, I will do a master’s degree in criminal justice, and I want to go to the FBI academy, work for the federal government. These are my plans for now.

One piece of advice I have for Brazilians entering high school this year is that once you start studying at a school in the United States, don’t give up, don’t make a joke of your time, try your best, and grab every opportunity, because it is a privilege to be in the United States and be able to study here.

Vitória Krasa, the first Brazilian student to deliver a Portuguese commencement speech at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School

I feel very honored to be part of a graduation with such a special meaning for me, for other graduates, and the school. I am sad that it is not the way we imagined it, but I am also delighted to have a unique graduation, one just for us. During my time at MVRHS, I learned to be more resilient and responsible. I also learned a lot about cultures different from mine, which made me very happy to have the opportunity to meet so many people with so many different stories from mine. I think I learned to see the world differently, and understand the world through other eyes that are not only mine.

My best moments were at the beginning of this year, when we got together for the last time and started applying to colleges; it was a feeling of completing a cycle. The prom and our graduation events are among the best moments. For the next two years, my plans are to go to Cape Cod Community College. I plan to study criminal justice, and I want to continue working for the Martha’s Vineyard Museum. I fell in love with the museum — it has become my safe haven. A piece of advice for Brazilians entering high school is to talk to other people who are not just Brazilians, learn about different cultures, and make the most of all the opportunities you will have.

Rhanna de Oliveira, one of the students who received the seal of biliteracy on her diploma

I don’t mind graduating differently, because the school administration did everything possible to give our class a graduation. And I always thought that our class was unique, so it makes sense to have a different graduation because the class of 2020 was different. During my time in high school, one lesson I learned was to live more in the moment and enjoy the simplicity of life and not get lost in the planning. It may seem like a cliché, but I feel that this is important. The best moments of the last four years were the stages that my friends and I and my family overcame.

My first year was also very different from my other three years — I made new friends; I was exposed to different things. Considering what I learned during high school of not planning things too much, I plan to go with the flow. I’m moving to Boston with a cousin, and I want to save money, get clarity, focus. I either want to invest in a career in cosmetology or go to college and do something different.

A piece of advice I have for Brazilian students who are still in school or are going to start going to school is crucial that, if you want to learn English, you will have to leave your comfort zone. Practice English outside school too, and if you’re going to be bilingual indeed, you have to do your best. And never forget where you come from, but make an effort to learn about the local culture.

Linda Borges, going to Lasell College on a full scholarship given to her by the institution

Having to graduate during a pandemic is not what we expected or imagined. I always visualized my graduation at the Tabernacle with my friends, my class, all of us dressing up, taking pictures with everyone. And when it was our turn, it was nothing like that. However, I do not want to complain, because I know that there were no ceremonies in some places. We can at least put on our gowns and get on a stage.

During high school, I learned many lessons, which is the school’s primary function; our school is unique because it offers different classes and programs. There’s room for everyone. It helped me to learn and respect people who live life differently than I do. My best moments were not necessarily when I got good grades or made good presentations, not that these moments were unimportant, but the moments I shared with my friends, and we discovered life and ourselves together.

During my time in high school, I connected with my Brazilian heritage through the people I met and the experiences I had. I will go to Lasell in September, and major in either education or international relations. I hope to continue to travel and have new experiences. My advice for Brazilian students is not to limit themselves, make an effort to connect, and use what makes you different to build stronger connections.

Patrick Ribeiro, attending Florida Institute of Technology to study biology

Graduating in this way is difficult for all of us, but just being able to graduate and be together one last time is already worthwhile, because it will be a memory that we will all have together for the last time. When I started high school, I didn’t care about my grades or was responsible. You know that well. After all, when I began taking Portuguese classes with you, I think I started to have to be more accountable in your class, and I also began to mature and care about my future. I plan to study biology, and I want to be in the medical field.

My advice for Brazilians would be to care about their grades and what they do in high school during all four years, because it will matter when they start to apply to colleges. Trying to apply oneself only at the end will not be helpful; you have to be consistent and responsible all of the time.