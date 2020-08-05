Stevie will always be remembered

To the Editor:

Martha’s Vineyard lost a true Island treasure when Stephen W. (“Stevie”) Rose passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at the age of 76. He was a fixture at the Martha’s Vineyard Shipyard, where he worked for 51 years.

He knew everyone, and every boat. If a piece of gear was missing, he would say, “It’s right over there,” and he was right.

He loved to fish at the Big Bridge, and while many others would be fishing next to him, he seemed to always be the only one catching.

His garden became his passion, and he grew large tomatoes, which were a source of great pride.

He was always telling stories of his wife Kathy of 51 years, and his children Sheila and Adam, as well as his grandchildren. And yes, sometimes you had to pull it out of him.

Last Saturday was a typical day for Stevie, and an example of his wonderful life.

He worked on a boat in Vineyard Haven for about three hours, just varnishing away.

He came home, tended his garden for about two hours, and brought in two huge tomatoes to show Kathy, who said he was so proud of their size.

Then Saturday evening Stevie and Kathy went to Menemsha and got lobster and chowder, which they enjoyed at dinner together.

He went to bed at his usual time, and never woke up. What a peaceful and beautiful end to a beautiful life.

He will always be remembered by the Martha’s Vineyard Shipyard family.

Phil and James Hale

Vineyard Haven