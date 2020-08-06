New hospital case brings Vineyard COVID cases to 56

Test MV/Drive-through site MV Hospital Other/Boards of Health Aquinnah Totals Total tests performed 7636 3166 75 10877 Total negatives 7051 3087 69 10207 Total pending 569 39 6 614 Total confirmed positives 16 40 1 0 56 Percentage positive of total tests performed .21% 1.26% .51% Antibody tests 17 17 Off-Island tests Symptomatic positives 3 3 Total Cases (positive tests + antibody tests + symptomatic positives) 76

The Martha’s Vineyard Hospital reported a new case of COVID-19 Thursday — the hospital’s third case in less than a week.

On Thursday the total number of patients tested for the virus at the hospital since it began testing in March is 3,166. Of those, 40 have tested positive, 3,087 have tested negative, and 39 are pending results.

As Massachusetts has seen a rise in confirmed COVID-19 cases, the hospital has seen an uptick of its own since going the entire month of June without a positive case. In July, the hospital confirmed nine cases.

The hospital’s new case marks four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Martha’s Vineyard since the start of the month. The other case comes from the TestMV site operated by Island Health Care (IHC) at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School reported a new case Tuesday, bringing its total number of positives to 16. As of Wednesday, TestMV has tested 7,636 patients, with 7,051 negatives, and 569 tests still pending. The TestMV site tests asymptomatic individuals.

Over the past two weeks, TestMV had a backlog of more than 1,000 tests pending results, but has since cut that number in half. According to the IHC website, increased capacity at the Quest lab in Marlborough along with innovations in pool testing, turnaround times for test results are now averaging five days.

Pool testing is when test samples are combined from several people and tested all at once to detect COVID-19. If a pooled test results in a negative, all samples can be presumed negative; if positive, all samples will need to be tested individually. This is helpful in an area such as Martha’s Vineyard, where the rate of positive tests is low.

“We have recently increased capacity through several lab innovations. These include the use of specimen pooling, which is now in place at three of our laboratories, and improvements in RNA specimen extraction. We have also expanded our lab referral network to include a half dozen laboratories to facilitate greater access to COVID-19 molecular diagnostic testing,” a statement on IHC’s website from Quest reads. “We now have capacity to perform 150,000 COVID-19 molecular diagnostic tests a day. We expect to expand capacity further to 185,000 tests per day by Labor Day, with further gains possible.”

While results will take longer for asymptomatic individuals, first responders and health care workers can continue to expect results within one to two days.

On Tuesday, the town of Aquinnah reported it has conducted 75 tests, with 69 total negatives and six pending results.

The MVH, the town of Aquinnah, boards of health, and TestMV, the testing site at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School, each report their own testing numbers. Those numbers are then all compiled by the boards of health. The actual number of cases can be difficult to count due to lag time and overlaps in testing each day.

On Friday, the boards of health confirmed in its expanded report that 49 of the Island’s confirmed cases are no longer symptomatic and have been released from isolation. Two cases are still being followed by public health officials, and one case was unable to be contacted for follow up. Data is not yet available on new cases from this week since the board of health’s expanded report is released every Friday.

The boards of health have linked 23 of the confirmed cases to several cases among eight different household groups.

Of 55 of the 56 confirmed cases, 33 are female, and 22 are male. Of those, 14 of the cases are aged 50-59 years old, 13 are 20-29 years old, eight cases are 60-69 years old, six are 30-39 years old, eight are 20 years old or younger, three are 40-49, and three are 70 years or older.

Data was not yet available on Thursday’s new case.

The boards of health are also reporting on probable cases. The Island’s total number of presumed positives is 20. Of those 17 were positive antibody tests, and three were symptomatically positive.

Of the probable cases, 12 are female and eight are male. Of the 20 presumed positive cases, seven are aged 60-69, four are aged 50-59, three are aged 40-49, three are aged 20-29, two are under 20 years old, and one is over the age of 70.

At the state level Wednesday, there were 338 new confirmed cases, bringing the state total to 111,371. There were 2 new deaths which brought the total number of deaths to 8,438. There have been 1,251,322 tests conducted across Massachusetts.