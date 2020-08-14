MVC approves Patient Centric recreational marijuana facility 

On Thursday, the Martha’s Vineyard Commission unanimously approved Geoff Rose’s application for an adult-use recreational marijuana facility to be co-located with his medical marijuana facility through his company Patient Centric Martha’s Vineyard at 510 State Road in West Tisbury.

The process to approval has been a long road for Rose. Last month, Rose received final approval from the state’s Cannabis Control Commission for a medical marijuana operation.

The recreational facility, which is expected to open next year, will operate Sunday to Thursday from 10 am to 6 pm and Friday to Saturday from 10 am to 7 pm. Both time frames will extend by an additional hour in the evenings during daylight saving time. Hours are subject to change, but would only decrease not increase.

No walk-ins will be allowed — the facility will operate by appointment only and estimates five customers per 15 minutes plus a sixth for express order.

One of the biggest concerns with the project was its traffic and parking, but commissioners approved the plan that will have at least one parking attendant present to help with the flow of traffic and ensure no unauthorized use of adjacent premises.

Patient Centric is also planning to offer delivery for its products. Under state law, Patient Centric is allowed to have a third-party company deliver products for both medical and recreational purposes.

There are several extensive measures required by the Cannabis Control Commission regarding both medical and recreational delivery: Two people must be in the vehicle during deliveries, cameras must be inside the vehicle, vehicles must be tracked by GPS, a detailed manifest of product going in and out of the vehicles must be kept, there must always be one person in the vehicle at all times.

Under their list of potential conditions, the applicants offered delivery to be limited to medical use, but commissioners decided to strike it from the list of offers.

“If it’s regulated statewide, other places are doing it, it’s regulated, it’s fine, it’s cutting down on the traffic coming in and out of the site that we’re concerned about,” commissioner Christine Todd said.

“If it happens, it happens,” commissioner Douglas Sederholm added. “Let’s hope it does because it can cut down on traffic.”

The project now heads to a final written decision at a to-be-determined commission meeting.

Rose, who could not give testimony during the commission’s decision, could not immediately be reached for comment.

In other business, commissioners granted Vineyard Wind a three-year extension on their DRI approval to May 16, 2024. In a letter to the commission, Vineyard Wind representatives cited federal permitting delays and challenges faced by the coronavirus pandemic as reasons for their request. Their original date of completion was May 2021.

In May 2019, the commission gave Vineyard Wind approval to install two undersea cables off Chappaquiddick.

The cables, which will connect electricity from the proposed offshore wind turbines to a power station in Barnstable, would be 12.4 to 13.4 miles long, running north-south. Vineyard Wind is permitting a 2,600- to 3,300-foot corridor in the water, with two potential routes the cable could take.

Commissioners also granted approval to Phillips Hardware to flatten the roof design in the middle of their building.